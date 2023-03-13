Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
UPI News

Wearable waste: Sweaters made from oyster shells, plastic bottles

By Ben Hooper,

3 days ago

March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts company is aiming to make oceans and landfills a little bit cleaner by making sweaters out of oyster shells and plastic bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsCtY_0lHJFwAN00
WCVB-TV

Mike Lamagna, the founder of Long Wharf Supply Co., said customers are often surprised to learn each sweater in his company's Seawell Collection is made from four to five oyster shells and about eight recycled water bottles.

"They're shocked every single time," Lamagna told WCVB-TV.

Lamagna said water bottles are a major source of ocean pollution, and oyster shells sent to landfills causes the calcium carbonate in the shells to break down slowly and become toxic.

The sales of the sweaters benefit the MA Oyster Project, which aims to "seed" recycled oyster shells back into the ocean, where they create substrate for baby oysters, animals that naturally filter the ocean water.

"Every piece can reseed up to 30 oysters, which will naturally filter up to 1,500 gallons of seawater every single day," Lamagna said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mamma Mia's Reopens After Closure Due To Ground Movement
Plymouth, MA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Look: Man uses lottery winnings to buy last ticket on the roll, wins $300,000
Bay City, MI1 day ago
‘We called this wrong’: Haverhill apologizes for not canceling school amid harsh weather
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
Watch: Mystery creature from Florida man's security camera footage identified as frog
Lehigh Acres, FL22 hours ago
Look: Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue
Paintsville, KY2 days ago
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy