Bus catches on fire at Hall County elementary school; students evacuated

A bus caught on fire at a Hall County elementary school Monday morning while students were on board, officials said.

The bus was waiting in the dropoff lane at Lyman Hall Elementary near Gainesville around 7:15 a.m. when a fire was reported in the back. The students were evacuated, and a principal put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, according to Hall schools spokesman Stan Lewis. There were no injuries.

“All students and staff are safe in the building and have resumed a normal school day,” Lewis said, adding that it was unclear how many students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Crews with the Gainesville Fire Department and Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, officials said. Firefighters pulled a hose line to extinguish any hot spots.

The fire caused heavy traffic delays near the school on Memorial Park Drive, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The road reopened around 8 a.m.

Officials believe a brake issue caused a tire to catch on fire, Lewis said. An investigation is underway to determine the official cause of the blaze.

