Open in App
Gainesville, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bus catches on fire at Hall County elementary school; students evacuated

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVZ5N_0lHJFjwA00

A bus caught on fire at a Hall County elementary school Monday morning while students were on board, officials said.

The bus was waiting in the dropoff lane at Lyman Hall Elementary near Gainesville around 7:15 a.m. when a fire was reported in the back. The students were evacuated, and a principal put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, according to Hall schools spokesman Stan Lewis. There were no injuries.

“All students and staff are safe in the building and have resumed a normal school day,” Lewis said, adding that it was unclear how many students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Crews with the Gainesville Fire Department and Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, officials said. Firefighters pulled a hose line to extinguish any hot spots.

The fire caused heavy traffic delays near the school on Memorial Park Drive, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The road reopened around 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/hallcountysheriff/posts/pfbid0ABqsnrpRKcjbZia8apqGVvm1DS7kTgHeBPyEEdthND5rTHiyo9muVGiwftod3D9wl?__cft__[0]=AZW8Xr4MtrFLMrFSRko1Z3eob7BRG0fDpXA_jPXqyBC77m7HffFva5LcN9yUTog-IkmAZqBtPZQdEIEwrU1oYBMdD28_W80j1umKU3nugBEzYPxUY5wB0WDoWNFy6zMC8-mYoq2aSthpEcUoaRnatMapwjV2nxwPULxu3pnJO1DJjmFBtrAQ7T5Rv-E8OSjVJno&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US

Officials believe a brake issue caused a tire to catch on fire, Lewis said. An investigation is underway to determine the official cause of the blaze.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
4 injured, including 1 critical, in 10-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett
Suwanee, GA22 hours ago
Missing 79-year-old disabled woman found in Butts County
Marietta, GA2 days ago
1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeKalb officials investigating fire at abandoned bowling alley
Decatur, GA5 hours ago
Weapon confiscated at DeKalb County high school, officials say
Lithonia, GA1 day ago
Van chased by police in Athens crashes, plunges down Middle Oconee River ravine
Athens, GA18 hours ago
Cobb’s Gritters Library to become new community center after delayed expansion
Marietta, GA5 hours ago
Hall Co teacher injured, student arrested after school scuffle
Lula, GA3 days ago
More Prescribed Burns In North Georgia Today
Cleveland, GA1 day ago
Alto man arrested in connection with Habersham County vehicle fire
Alto, GA1 day ago
Man killed, 5 others injured in Athens crash: Police
Athens, GA1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed, truck driver arrested after alleged DUI crash in Cobb
Mableton, GA2 hours ago
Gwinnett hosting event for students with disabilities and families
Suwanee, GA2 days ago
Cops: Lula man with child in vehicle shoots 2 people during road rage incident
Lula, GA21 hours ago
Free Narcan kits available in Lawrenceville, Norcross health centers
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
‘An idiot with a gun’: 2 shot after man gets in road rage battle with another driver in Gainesville
Gainesville, GA18 hours ago
Crash involving 10+ vehicles shut down I-85 NB for hours, leaves at least 1 driver critical
Lawrenceville, GA23 hours ago
Henry County expands municipal disc golf course
Stockbridge, GA5 hours ago
Raising Cane’s opens Thursday in Dacula on Braselton Hwy
Dacula, GA22 hours ago
Investigation continues in Winder after deadly home explosion
Winder, GA3 days ago
Gwinnett driver caught going double the speed limit. He says it was for an emission test
Duluth, GA1 day ago
‘It was a gang hit’ 4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
Douglasville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy