July 12, 1958 - March 9, 2023 - She went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by Husband Barry; Sons Barry Jr and Brian; Grandsons Jordan and Andrew; Brothers Mike and John; and 15 Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 2pm on Wednesday March 15, 2023. Family and Friends welcome.