Newark, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Newark Man Charged In Victim's Stabbing Death

By Jon Craig,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuk6H_0lHJBWYR00
Michael Townsend Jr. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old Newark man has been charged with the stabbing death of another Newark man, authorities said.

Michael Townsend Jr. has been arrested and charged with the murder of Jabari A. Mason, 31, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

On Friday, March 10, at 11:27 a.m., police responded to a report of a victim lying inside the parking garage on the 400 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue in Newark. Police found Mason suffering from apparent stab wounds, the prosecutor said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m.

On Sunday, March 12, Townsend was arrested in Newark and charged with murdering Mason, the prosecutor said. He was also charged with weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

