Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Step Out For 2023 Oscars Date Night

By Tatiana Tenreyro,

4 days ago

They were one of the most adorable couples on the red carpet.

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh were one of the cutest couples as the 2023 Oscars .

Keleigh shared her red carpet look on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and Teller, serving old Hollywood glam.

She wore a silver, strapless Celine dress, while Teller opted for a traditional tuxedo.

"Oscar’s, all Celine ⚡️ thank you @celine @tracyshapoff @beautybymelina @kikihaircutter THANK YOU @cibellelevi you’re amazing 🌹," she wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram stories, celebrity stylist Tracy Shapoff documented the couple's day getting ready for the Oscars, including a close-up of the stunning jewelry she picked out for Keleigh.

Keleigh also gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars on her Instagram Story. She snapped a picture of the drink menu, which includes a Showtime Margarita, a Best Picture Paloma, and a gold flake-adorned, tequila -based cocktail called The Curtain Call.

The couple was adorable on the red carpet, and couldn't keep their hands off each other. In one heartwarming snap, Teller is photographed giving Keleigh a kiss on the side of her head, while she's beaming.

Keleigh then shared the picture on Instagram, captioned with hug and heart emojis.

The actor was in attendance at the Oscars in support of Top Gun: Maverick . Though the movie was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, its main star Tom Cruise wasn't present at the ceremony. Cruise had a scheduling conflict, as he's in the midst of filming Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part II .

Teller's fans also pointed out on social media that the actor was seated far from most of the night's notable attendees, up in " the nosebleeds ."

