Chrissy Teigen Debuts Fiery Hair Color in New Red Carpet Photos

The model attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Chrissy Teigen was a dream at last night's Vanity Fair Oscars party!



The model, 37, stepped out to debut her new fierce hair color on March 12 for the party that was hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Teigen posed next to her husband, John Legend , 44, on the red carpet donning a green and yellow caftan gown that was adorned with jewels and featured tribal designs throughout. The ensemble incorporated a high slit up her leg and feathered cuffs. She paired the look with shiny green heels and a clutch purse.



The model showed off her new fiery red locks as she wore her hair parted to the side in luxurious curls that perfectly framed her face.



The "All Of Me" crooner opted for a simple black-and-white tuxedo for Hollywood's biggest night.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,) Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Teigen first shared her new hair color with the world on March 9 when she posted a video of her look on Instagram.



"breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez ! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰" she wrote in the caption.

But the model didn't stop there! Teigen teased fans that she was adding even more color to her hair on Instagram yesterday before hitting the red carpet for the big event.

"pushing it a little more with @colorbymattrez !" she wrote alongside a video of her getting an orange-red color washed out of her hair.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the mom of three's new hair color, including one fan who wrote, "Yes!!!! Your hair will look so pretty with red tones!!! Can't wait to see the finished look!"



Even her hairstylist commented, "Love You 🔥❤️‍🔥"



We're loving the new fierce look!