Chrissy Teigen Debuts Fiery Hair Color in New Red Carpet Photos

The model, 37, stepped out to debut her new fierce hair color on March 12 for the party that was hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Teigen posed next to her husband, John Legend , 44, on the red carpet donning a green and yellow caftan gown that was adorned with jewels and featured tribal designs throughout. The ensemble incorporated a high slit up her leg and feathered cuffs. She paired the look with shiny green heels and a clutch purse.
The model showed off her new fiery red locks as she wore her hair parted to the side in luxurious curls that perfectly framed her face.
The "All Of Me" crooner opted for a simple black-and-white tuxedo for Hollywood's biggest night.
Teigen first shared her new hair color with the world on March 9 when she posted a video of her look on Instagram.
Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the mom of three's new hair color, including one fan who wrote, "Yes!!!! Your hair will look so pretty with red tones!!! Can't wait to see the finished look!"
