Agrivoltaics up and rolling at NWREC

The new Oregon Agrivoltaics Research Facility (OARF) is almost fully installed at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora.

The last step that remains is electrical connection with the local utility company, which should be completed soon. And with that, the facility is preparing for spring activities.

The agrivoltaics research project will study how to combine growing crops (agri) and producing solar energy (voltaics) on the same land — something not typically done. The NWREC installation is the first energy/farm research study area in the world.

In January, there was a meeting with NWREC faculty and staff who are interested in conducting collaborative agrivoltaics research. The group proposed trials and demonstrations to cover a wide array of agricultural and engineering topics — from irrigation efficiency to plant physiology to vegetable crops.

Additionally, this winter the center hosted a handful of site tours for interested community members and groups. They are currently preparing to install an array of sensors which will measure soil moisture and light in real time throughout OARF.

Finally, the seeds that were planted in the fall have sprouted and appear to be growing well. The project is looking forward to spring to have active research projects, participate in NWREC outreach events, and provide tours to interested groups.

Anyone interested in having a tour, contact Maggie Graham, faculty research assistant, at margaret.graham@oregonstate.edu.