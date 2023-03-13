Open in App
Collier County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Students in Collier got to know their county government through a local program

By Amanda Lojewski,

3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A program in Collier County is connecting our students to the local government. Through a program, students are able to get a first-hand look at the work done behind the scenes in their community.

One of the stops, the Collier County Landfill. The program is still going strong 40 years later thanks to the partnership between the League of Women Voters, the 4-H Club and Collier County Public Schools.

“Personally I come from an immigrant family,” said Tiana Vachara. She’s a junior at Barron Collier High School but grew up not knowing much about government. She said, “my parents never really knew about the local government and they never really taught me about the government in general so I wanted to participate in this program to learn more about what makes Collier County government unique.”

Vachara peer, Haliey Shapiro added, “seeing the inner workings of our own government here in collier county is such a cool experience.”

Through the program and the trip itself, students learn a variety of career options locally.

“Since I have such an interest in political science and psychology and I am on my school’s model UN team, I also have a really big interest in international affairs like all of this is so crucial to see how those jobs can be applied in the real world,” said Shapiro.

They also stopped at the voting department, 911 emergency center, the wastewater plant, the fire department, mosquito control, domestic animal services and more!

While the classroom is packed with learning about federal and state level government, there’s not enough room in the curriculum to cover local government. Vachara says, “this program definitely teaches a lot that I would not have known if I didn’t do this.”

Even though each spot plays a different role they all work together and it affects us all on a daily basis, from stopping at a stop sign to flushing a toilet.

