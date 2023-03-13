Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
The News-Press

Cape Coral Jewish Center vandalized as people inside

By Stacey Henson, Fort Myers News-Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evdak_0lHJ5Zjd00

A man throwing bricks, toppling a colorful, large image of a menorah and destroying a car attacked the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral on Saturday in what authorities are calling an antisemitic attack.

"Our security had been in place and he couldn’t get into the building," said Rabbi Yossi Labkowski. "We don’t live in fear. We’re not going to let this bother us. And we’re going to continue worshipping G-d."

The attack fell days after the Jewish festival of Purim on March 6 and 7 and three weeks before Passover beginning April 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfJ0L_0lHJ5Zjd00

Labkowski said services Saturday had wrapped up and six or seven people remained in the center, 1716 Cape Coral Parkway W., when they heard a commotion. He said after toppling the menorah, the man threw bricks at the center door, attempting to gain entry.

He said the door has impact glass, which didn't break.

Cape Coral Police said the suspect is in his 50s and was wearing a white shirt and tan pants. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, wears glasses and has thinning gray hair.

More: Recent antisemitic incidents in SWFL spark conversation, community activism

Labkowski said the man then went to the sole car in the lot and began throwing bricks at it, destroying it. As soon as people from nearby businesses noticed the commotion, he said they ran toward the center.

"He got scared, went to his car and drove off," Labkowski said. Witnesses saw only the one man.

The suspect left in a light green Ford Edge with a Florida license plate.

Labkowski said his was the only car in the parking lot. Because of the Sabbath, members had walked to services. He had parked his car there Friday before sundown. The center has several hundred members.

A rise in antisemitic incidents nationally have raised concerns, and the Southwest Florida community has seen several in the past year prompting local religious leaders and others in Southwest Florida to call an end to hate crimes amid pleas for peace and unity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krOjF_0lHJ5Zjd00

In 2022, homeowners along McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers found antisemitic flyers, and weeks before that, two teenagers vandalized a rabbi's Bonita Springs home.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, incidents of antisemitism remain at historic levels with incidents targeting Jewish institutions jumping 61% to 2021 from 2020 , according to ADL’s 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents .

Fears about antisemitism have risen since a mass shooter claimed 11 lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, the League reports.

Labkowski said the center will increase security and continue taking precautions. He said the outpouring of community support is "heartwarming."

"The message is that we should all increase in kindness," Labkowski said. "When you bring kindness in the world, we make the world a better place and we get rid of the hate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Coral police at (239)-574-3223 or email at CCPDtips@capecoral.gov Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS. Please reference Case Number 23-006123.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral Jewish Center vandalized as people inside

