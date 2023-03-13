Acclaimed classical guitarist to perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

French classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, a rising international music star, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., in Albany. The concert is free and open to the public. Special Photo: Stefan Höderath

ALBANY — Internationally recognized classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany. The concert is free and open to the public.

“We are really excited to be able to bring him,” parishioner Robert Sharpe said of the 26-year-old French guitarist. “He had a concert in Columbus, which is going to be on Thursday night, and I thought he may have an interest in coming so I asked him, and he said yes. We had great timing.”