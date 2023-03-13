Open in App
Missoula, MT
KPAX

Missoula woman still reported missing

By Melissa Rafferty,

3 days ago
MISSOULA - Missoula Police say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a 26-year-old Missoula woman.

MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News they continue to investigate the circumstances around missing woman Nefataree Bartell .

Bartell was last seen in the Missoula area on Monday, March 6 in the afternoon but wasn't reported missing to police until March 8.

When pressed for the exact location of Nefataree Bartell's last location, Bennett said detectives are still investigating and will release information to the public when ready.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

