Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day

By Mike Coutee,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmHD3_0lHJ0hxC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jameson Irish Whiskey are partnering with Lyft to offer Missourians 2,000 free rides homes in several Missouri cities including Kansas City.

Missourians can access a free ride home (up to $30 value), valid from March 17 starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m. on March 18 using ride code: BBGSTPAT23 on Lyft app, which will be available to claim after noon March 15.

How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Kansas City

“Saint Patrick’s Day is a very popular time for celebrations, and Breakthru Beverage Missouri is proud to offer Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate responsibly by planning for a safe ride home,” Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri Scott Johnson said.

The rides are offered through the Safe Home After Every Occasion social responsibility program designed to make planning a safe ride home. Since the program’s creation, it has provided more than 100,000 Missourians a free ride home.

The Safe Home program is supported by Breakthru Beverage Missouri and its supplier partner, Pernod Ricard, one of the largest global suppliers of wine and spirits, whose leading brands include Absolut, Jameson, Beefeaters, and Malibu.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
1 of America’s Windiest Cities is in Missouri, Worse than Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of another man with a metal bolt
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Home some call halfway house sparks debate in Hickman Mills neighborhood
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ukrainian teen with medical needs thriving with new host family in Platte City
Platte City, MO1 day ago
Made in KC reveals plans for Barrywoods shop in the Northland (and where it’ll open next)
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Police investigate homicide Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Service members are not the only ones low crawling around Fort Leonard Wood
Fort Leonard Wood, MO1 day ago
Vigil held to remember Kansas City teen found in pond
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Security camera shows man’s body left on busy street in northeast Kansas City
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Party City Closing 22 Stores, 3 in Missouri and Illinois
Belton, MO1 day ago
Old Kansas City coal yard could be transformed into new apartments
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Benefit raises thousands for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Parade of Hearts to hold public reveal event in April for 40 new hearts
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Leawood man pleads guilty to $3M pawn shop scheme
Leawood, KS18 hours ago
Tenants at apartments in northeast Kansas City asked to pay double rent or leave
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Florida ride dismantled after Missouri teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Bridge in KCK closing for deck replacement project
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Whiskers Cat Cafe asking for donations after thieves break door, steal cash register
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
A New Pizza Place Has Its Sights on West Central Missouri
Warrensburg, MO4 days ago
Car starts fire after crashing into Parkville home’s garage
Parkville, MO21 hours ago
Man plans to celebrate birthday big after winning $50,000 scratcher in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Make your way down an alley to find this Kansas City cocktail spot: If the light is green, you can knock
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy