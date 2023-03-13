Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jameson Irish Whiskey are partnering with Lyft to offer Missourians 2,000 free rides homes in several Missouri cities including Kansas City.

Missourians can access a free ride home (up to $30 value), valid from March 17 starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m. on March 18 using ride code: BBGSTPAT23 on Lyft app, which will be available to claim after noon March 15.

“Saint Patrick’s Day is a very popular time for celebrations, and Breakthru Beverage Missouri is proud to offer Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate responsibly by planning for a safe ride home,” Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri Scott Johnson said.

The rides are offered through the Safe Home After Every Occasion social responsibility program designed to make planning a safe ride home. Since the program’s creation, it has provided more than 100,000 Missourians a free ride home.

The Safe Home program is supported by Breakthru Beverage Missouri and its supplier partner, Pernod Ricard, one of the largest global suppliers of wine and spirits, whose leading brands include Absolut, Jameson, Beefeaters, and Malibu.

