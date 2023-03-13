How to win March Madness Survivor Pool: Best first-round picks in men's bracket

Mapping out your plan for USA TODAY Sports' March Madness Survivor Pool can be tricky business.

Here's how it works: Players make a small number of picks for each round of the NCAA Tournament but can't select the same team twice. So if you like a team's chances to reach the Final Four, it wouldn't be prudent to pick them in the first round.

So, in deciding on your three first-round picks, the prevailing question is a difficult one. Which teams do I like that I don't necessarily believe in?

Without question, the first round is the most treacherous. It is important to take into account seed positioning and game matchups. For example, a team with a favorable first-round matchup that has the potential of facing a higher seed in one of the next few rounds could be a smart pick. Why? Because an unfavorable future matchup would result in that team being less tempting to select again.

Here are five intriguing picks for first-round consideration in the men's tournament, taking into account matchups and bracket positioning.

5. No. 4 UConn over No. 13 Iona: The Huskies have a tough road out of the West region, but their first-round matchup with Iona could be a worthwhile survivor pick. Should UConn advance, the Huskies might end up as underdogs against No. 5 Saint Mary's (second round) or No. 1 Kansas (Sweet 16) if they get that far. If you like UConn but don't love its long-term outlook, this could be the pick for you.

4. No. 7 Michigan State over No. 10 USC: The Trojans suffered a first-round loss as a No. 7 seed last season. The Spartans may be favored by less than 2 points, but Tom Izzo is still Tom Izzo and Michigan State possesses more consistent scoring than USC. The Spartans are also staring down a potential second-round matchup against No. 2 Marquette, so this could be a good one-and-done pick.

3. No. 8 Memphis over No. 9 FAU: The Tigers are trending upward but have a second-round matchup looming against top-seeded Purdue, which makes them an attractive first-round survivor pick. After taking down Houston to win a conference title, Memphis has a ton of momentum coming into the week. FAU, despite only losing three games all season, may be vulnerable to Penny Hardaway's rising Tigers squad.

2. No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston: The Aztecs have been punching above their weight all season and could be a dark horse in the South region. Despite the game being played at 3:10 p.m. ET — and held relatively close to Charleston in Orlando, Florida — San Diego State remains favored over the CAA champions ahead of a potentially tough second-round bout with No. 4 Virginia.

1. No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake: Another attractive 5/12 matchup. The Hurricanes could have ended up with a higher seed, but their positioning in the Midwest region could be beneficial to survivalists. Miami is heavily favored over Drake but then could be on a collision course with No. 4 Indiana (second round) or No. 1 Houston (Sweet 16) if the Canes get that far. A relatively safe first-round pick here.

