Tuesday Luzerne County Council meeting will be virtual due to weather

Luzerne County Courthouse

Due to the snow forecast, Tuesday’s Luzerne County Council meeting will be virtual, council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said Monday.

However, the county information technology department and sheriff’s office will still have staff at the courthouse and keep the building open to the public in case any citizens (or council members) still want to attend in person, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz said.

If a majority of council attends remotely, it would have to vote to waive a by-law that specifies a quorum must be present in-person to conduct the meeting.

Radle said she based the decision on the safety of council members, the administration and public.

The voting meeting starts at 6 p.m., followed by a work session. Council also is holding two public hearings at 5:40 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. involving budget amendments.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org .

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the county from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with heavy snow expected.