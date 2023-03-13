Open in App
Colorado State
The Associated Press

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1

2. Indiana 27-3 649 3

3. Iowa 26-6 645 2

4. Virginia Tech 27-4 596 4

5. Stanford 28-5 568 5

6. UConn 29-5 553 7

7. Maryland 25-6 538 6

8. Utah 25-4 515 8

9. LSU 28-2 506 9

10. Villanova 28-6 412 10

10. Notre Dame 25-5 412 11

12. Ohio St. 25-7 401 12

13. Duke 25-6 343 13

14. UCLA 25-9 284 17

15. Texas 25-9 277 15

16. Oklahoma 25-6 248 14

17. Iowa St. 22-9 214 -

18. Michigan 22-9 179 18

19. Gonzaga 28-4 171 16

20. North Carolina 21-10 169 19

21. Colorado 23-8 134 20

22. UNLV 31-2 126 21

23. Washington St 23-10 112 22

24. Tennessee 23-11 96 23

25. Arizona 21-9 71 24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota St. 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern Cal 3, Princeton 3, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Drake 1.

