Oklahoma City Free Press

Okla City Police captain booked for DUI in unmarked police vehicle

By Brett Dickerson - Editor,

3 days ago
Last Updated March 16, 2023, 4:53 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY ( UPDATED )– A captain in the Oklahoma City Police Department is on administrative leave and out of jail on bond Monday after being arrested by another OKCPD officer.

Captain James French was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) at 4:19 a.m. Sunday on the complaint of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or DUI. He bonded out a few hours later.

French was driving an unmarked city-owned vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Captain French has been with OKCPD for 32 years and is currently one of four captains who manage the Investigations Bureau.

OKCPD Captain James French OCDC booking photo Sunday, March 12. (provided)

He is now on administrative leave with pay while his arrest is being processed like any other criminal complaint. He will also undergo a departmental administrative investigation as a personnel issue.

Details

According to the OKCPD Public Information Officer Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, French was initially stopped for failure to use a turn signal in the 4300 block of S. May Avenue.

“While speaking with him, the officer observed him to have slurred speech red watery eyes and could smell alcohol on his breath,” Littlejohn told Free Press by phone. “And when he got out of vehicle, he was unsteady on his feet. The officer performed a field sobriety test as well. And, once all of that was concluded, he did place Mr. French under arrest on suspicion of DUI.”

UPDATE — Here is a report once the arresting officer’s body cam footage was released later in the week:

Officer body cam video of captain’s DUI arrest released by OKCPD

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.

The post Okla City Police captain booked for DUI in unmarked police vehicle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

