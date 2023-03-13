Open in App
New Orleans, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

Report: Saints Restructure Alvin Kamara

By John Hendrix,

3 days ago

The Saints are almost in compliance with the NFL's salary cap ahead of the new league season after restructuring the contract of Alvin Kamara.

After reworking the deal for Cam Jordan to create $10 million in space on Monday morning , New Orleans got closer to the finish line after restructuring Alvin Kamara's contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero . They were roughly $16 million over after the Jordan move, and are now about there to be in compliance with the salary cap with just around $9 million to go.

Kamara's legal case is unresolved, as the next big date for him will be during Saints training camp for a July 31 trial, which he pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing . New Orleans is expected to look to free agency and the draft for the running back spot, and this was the plan even with Kamara being in place.

The Saints offense should have more success for Kamara with Derek Carr leading the charge next season, but there could be a point where he won't be available.

