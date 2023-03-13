Drake to perform four NYC concerts this summer on joint tour with 21 Savage

Drake is ready to heat up New York this summer with his latest tour.

The rapper will co-headline four concerts in Brooklyn and Manhattan this July with fellow hip-hop star 21 Savage, the artists announced Monday.

Their joint “It’s All a Blur” tour includes back-to-back Barclays Center concerts on July 17-18, followed by a pair of Madison Square Garden gigs on July 25-26.

It’s the first North American tour for Drake since 2018, when he performed throughout the U.S. and Canada with the hip-hop group Migos.

Drake has released three studio albums since then, including last year’s “Her Loss” collaboration with 21 Savage. “Her Loss” peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. and Canadian charts and spawned the hits “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “Spin Bout U” and “On BS.”

The tour includes include 29 concerts, beginning with a June 16 show in New Orleans. Drake and 21 Savage will also perform in their respective hometowns of Toronto and Atlanta, as well as Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

A presale for tour tickets begins Wednesday and will be followed by a general sale Friday.

The 36-year-old Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, is a five-time Grammy winner, most recently taking home the prize for best melodic rap performance for “Wait for You” at February’s ceremony.

Drake is also known for songs such as “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance” and “Best I Ever Had.”

The London-born, Atlanta-raised 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, received his lone Grammy in 2020, winning best rap song for “A Lot.” The 30-year-old is also known for the songs “Bank Account” and “Creepin’,” a collaboration with The Weeknd and Metro Boomin that came in at No. 6 on the latest U.S. singles chart.