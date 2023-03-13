Open in App
Clinton, MI
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

Clinton Transit busts out change with 25-cent bus rides

By Ashley Taylor,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCgDV_0lHIuhZ800

Clinton Transit is busting out change when it comes to its weekday Blue Bus rides. Starting Monday, March 13, Blue Bus rides will only cost 25 cents in St. Johns and DeWitt during the new promotional hours. Those hours include weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Normal rates apply on Saturdays and for non-city and out-of-county fares.

“With everything getting so expensive, we’re excited to have found a way to offer significant savings to residents. Groceries may cost more, but we can get you to the grocery store for just a quarter. We have riders with small wagons who love that they don’t have to load and unload their cars. And of course, our drivers are always happy to help as well,” shares MaLissa Schutt, executive director for Clinton Transit.

Residents can schedule their 25-cent rides through the Clinton Transit mobile app. Due to the anticipated demand of the program, riders are encouraged to schedule rides 24-hours in advance. Additionally, Clinton Transit offers weekday walk-on services at locations in St. Johns, Bath and DeWitt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-on rides are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Many residents plan their entire day using the Blue Bus to get around,” says Schutt.

Popular destinations include visiting friends and family, the library, banks, grocery stores, medical appointments and other day-to-day travels. By planning to get those local errands done during promotional hours, residents will save 87% off standard city fares.

New riders will need to register in advance of their first trip by completing this form or by calling the dispatch office. Unaccompanied riders under the age of 18 will also need to have a parent or guardian submit an Unaccompanied Youth Rider Registration form two weeks prior to their first ride. Once registered, riders can manage their schedule any time by using the Clinton Transit mobile app or by calling the dispatch office.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
80-year-old woman struck by car while standing in Ann Arbor bike lane
Ann Arbor, MI22 hours ago
Semi driver was "in shock" after crashing into bridge on I-94 in Ann Arbor, says witness
Ann Arbor, MI18 hours ago
Truck driver cited for hitting overpass that shut down eastbound I-94
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
New Roundabout Announced for Dexter
Dexter, MI22 hours ago
Truck snags on low-hanging power line causing explosion, power outage to thousands in Warren
Warren, MI1 day ago
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-96 in Howell, expressway closed as MSP investigates
Howell, MI1 day ago
Major I-275 project enters third year, will have greater impact on airport travelers
Canton, MI3 days ago
At least 10K fish have washed ashore on Belleville Lake. Officials say dam is to blame, not chemicals from Ohio train derailment
Belleville, MI2 days ago
Police: Man killed after ‘intentionally’ jumping from bridge above I-96
Howell, MI1 day ago
Body found in driveway outside home in Lansing
Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Suspects steal woman's purse after telling her she has flat tire at Oakland County grocery store
Bloomfield Township, MI1 day ago
Lawsuit says Michigan group home starved elderly blind and deaf woman to death
Belleville, MI2 days ago
Biggby offering 50% off drinks today
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI2 days ago
WANTED: Driver of dark Dodge Charger that hit skateboarding teen, fled the scene
Detroit, MI2 days ago
TPD: Suspect robs same convenience store 3 times in one day, assaults employee
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Teen shot at while driving home on Davison Freeway in Detroit, police say
Detroit, MI2 days ago
City manager seeks new job in Monroe
Tecumseh, MI1 day ago
Suspect in fentanyl overdose death arrested after MSP troopers raid Detroit home, seize drugs stored in Kool-Aid cannisters
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Local Business Owners Lose Fenton Home in Fire
Fenton, MI3 days ago
313 Day: Pizza Cat Max offers small pizzas for $3.13 at Detroit location
Detroit, MI3 days ago
COMET busts Detroiter hiding $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Kool Aid, lemonade cans
Detroit, MI1 day ago
DTE, Consumer's Energy to face officials in Lansing Wednesday amid mass outages
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Bridge on I-94 in Ann Arbor to be closed up to a week after “heavy hit”
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
After getting kicked out of the house as a teenager, one young woman now wants to save Detroit’s lost and abandoned children
Detroit, MI2 days ago
EB I-94 at Ann Arbor closed indefinitely after semi-truck crashes into overpass
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy