New tech monitors Clark County jail inmates calls for 'concerning language'

New technology will be used to monitor inmates' phone calls at the Clark County Detention Center with the aim of reducing crime, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday.

LVMPD used a $45,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to purchase new Word Alert technology to help monitor inmates' calls.

In 2021, LVMPD says inmates at the Clark County jail made nearly 1.5 million outgoing calls.

The process of monitoring inmates' phone calls is "tedious, costly, and time-consuming," Metro officials said. By identifying "concerning language" or conversations that might indicate illegal activity, escape plans, or an inmate who might be in danger, Metro hopes the Word Alert technology will cut the research time for its officers by 30 to 50 percent.

In a press release, Metro explained how it works:

"The new tool automatically transcribes all calls, translates them to English if necessary and allows officers to go directly to the portion of the call that is concerning."

Funding for the program is secured through 2023, but Metro officials said they hope additional funding will allow it to continue.