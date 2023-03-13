IMPD, Indiana Crime Guns Task Force arrest 5, recover 4 illegal firearms

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and IMPD units made a big move in taking illegal firearms off of city streets.

Five individuals were arrested and four guns (two with machine gun conversion devices attached) were recovered.

ICGTF detectives identified an 18-year-old who was making threats to retaliate for a recent shooting. On Saturday, March 11, detectives observed the man near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue (near E Washington Street and S Emerson Avenue).

Staff in the IMPD Incident Analysis Center, utilizing a mobile trailer camera, observed Lowe while at this location. Officers later conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle the man was in near E Washington Street and N Riley Avenue and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle officers located the following:

Handgun with an obliterated serial number, an extended magazine, and a machinegun conversion device attached

AR-15 style pistol with obliterated serial number and a machinegun conversion device attached

Handgun with an extended magazine

Handgun

Marijuana

Machinegun conversion devices attach to guns and convert the guns from semi-automatic guns to automatic guns (machinegun).

“We will never know what type of violence this investigation may have prevented,” said Chief Randal Taylor. “I appreciate the work of all officers and detectives involved.”