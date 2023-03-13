Breaking Baz: Hollywood Lets Its Hair Down & Does The Conga After Midnight At Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Check Out The Guest List



The All Quiet on the Western Front cast and crew began trooping into the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts as the clock was about to strike 1 a.m. Monday

They were brandishing gold statuettes. “This is the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. We were were curious about this place,” the partner of one of the movie’s key creatives tells me.

Eyes widened as they took it all in. There was a 3,000-square-foot indoor reception area — and that’s before you get to the courtyards and other outdoor lounge spaces. The main bar was 40 feet long.

Another served just champagne and Prosecco, while yet another was dedicated to tequila cocktails. They weren’t alone; there were still more bars.

The Vanity Fair Oscar party

The All Quiet crowd stocked up on drinks. There were people connected to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio too. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by editor in chief Radhika Jones was, clearly, the place to be.

ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” with its disco beat, was getting a spin on the turntable — and that’s all it took.

The dance floor soon filled up, and we were off.

I’m not not exactly sure who started it, but an impromptu conga line formed. There’s no such word in German, apparently, but the Germans were doing the conga. The DJ was loving it.

Out of pure politeness, you understand, I joined in and we did a few turns around the DJs booth that had been conveniently placed in the center of the dance floor. A couple more numbers with a conga beat were played, after which we all collapsed.

I saw camera flashes three rooms away and went to investigate.

Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress Oscar trophy in hand, had arrived with an entourage of friends, family and some members of team Everything Everywhere Everywhere All at Once .

As I reached her, another ABBA hit played. “Voulez-Vous” is catchy enough to get Yeoh’s body moving to the beat. Using her Best Actress award as a baton, she led her followers to the floor for a rave-up.

This all made celebrated costume designer Jenny Beavan ( Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris ) very happy because earlier, dance activity was sparse. I willingly bopped about with her to ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” which was spooky because it was around the midnight hour. After that came Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical,” which just made us feel sad.

Costume designer Jenny Beavan with associate costume designer Lauren Reyhani at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo: Baz Bamigboye)

We worked out that we’ve known each other from around the time of A Room with a View , which is when Beavan won the first of her three Academy Awards, the others being for Mad Max: Fury Road and Cruella . However, I do have a vague memory of encountering her at a curry supper in London that producer Ismail Merchant hosted for James Ivory’s 1984 film The Bostonians.

Beavan’s headed back to London via New York because she plans to pay a visit to Ivory at his early-19th century mansion in the Hudson Valley. “James is in his 95th year,” the designer proudly exclaims.

Eric Saindon at the Dolby Theatre (Photo: Baz Bamigboye)

Over the course of the awards season, I have met the visual effects team for Avatar: The Way of Water several times. In fact, I’ve been seeing Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett around for years.

When they arrived at the Dolby Theatre, I could see that Saindon did not look his usual healthy, happy self. He spoke of being “as high as a kite” on medication due to what he thought was a kidney ailment.

They won their Oscar , but the minute they left the stage Saindon was whisked to a hospital for checks and kept in overnight.

The VFX team’s partners stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscar Party for a breather, and I caught up with them briefly.

We were hanging around the dance area when the Whitney Houston track “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” blasted outta the speakers with i’s infectious, toe-tapping rhythm. I did a little spin and we all started performing the lyrics. One of the women was dancing away and using a statuette, won for Avatar: The Way of Water , as a mock mic. It was handed to me.

That’s when I found myself at 2 in the morning raving away to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” with an Oscar in my hand. Such a crazy, exhilarating moment. I will tell you, and you’ll have to trust me on this, no alcohol had touched my lips.

Perhaps my ‘Oscar” dancing performance is best left in the dark.

There’s something about the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that’s designed to relax you.

There’s plenty of booze, if you want it. But what always sells it to me is the sight of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry — corporate chieftains, politicians, rock stars, musicians and TV stars — chowing down on In-N-Out burgers. They’re such a great leveler.

The sight of Salma Hayek Pinault delicately eating a burger while holding a conversation with James Corden and others made me smile. I think that helps create a psychologically relaxed vibe. Also helps that the party marks the end of another exhausting awards season. Baz Luhrmann observed recently that “we showed Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival 10 months ago” and its participation in an awards campaign had been decided by Luhrmann, his collaborators and Warner Bros probably a year before last year’s Cannes.

People are ready to let their hair down. That doesn’t happen so much at the Governors Ball. Sure, people have fun, but they’re still in church, as someone put it to me. So there’s that scramble to get out of the Dolby Theatre complex, maybe go to the individual studios’ parties and then head to Vanity Fair, if you’re lucky enough to have an invitation. If you’ve won an Oscar, the trophy is your ticket.

As the person from All Quiet on the Western Front, mentioned, people are “curious” about this fabled “place” where you can rub shoulders with Nancy Pelosi, Jeff Bezos, Steven Spielberg, Bill Nighy, Tony Kushner, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Billie Eilish (one guest whooped with delight every time she spotted the rock star), Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson, Matt Smith, Angela Bassett, Riz Ahmed, Riley Keough, David Zaslav, Jon Voight and Lily James. Those are just a few of the names I can think of off the top of my head.

The place is packed. The joint is jumping the moment you reach the clipped hedgerow maze entrance that makes you think of The Shining.

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Eaton were ahead of me in the queue. It’s so egalitarian and it creates excitement because, well, there’s Cate Blanchett and she’s feckin’ well queuing. Like me! I didn’t see her eat an In-N-Out burger, but I bet she had a nibble of one.

Cate Blanchett arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo: Baz Bamigboye)

Just after 4 a.m., I attempted to sneak my way into Jay-Z’s party in the mammoth garage at the Chateau Marmont. I failed miserably. Had I put my mind to it, I just might have been able to talk my way in, but by that hour I was all talked out. Plus, I had no dance moves left in me.

Here’s the party guest list, provided by Vanity Fair:

Winners

Best Picture : Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang; Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert; Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor : Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress : Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor : Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay : Sarah Polley; Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay : Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Short Film : Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga; The Elephant Whisperers

Best Film Editing : Paul Rogers; Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International Film : All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Best Original Song : M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose; “Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Best Costume Design : Ruth E. Carter; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Live Action Short : Tom Berkeley and Ross White; An Irish Goodbye

Best Sound : Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor; Top Gun: Maverick

Actors

Ms. Jessica Alba & Mr. Cash Warren

Mr. Kevin Bacon & Ms. Kyra Sedgwick

Ms. Elizabeth Banks & Mr. Max Handelman

Mr. Jason Bateman & Ms. Amanda Anka

Mr. Matt Bomer & Mr. Simon Halls

Ms. Patricia Clarkson

Ms. Jennifer Coolidge

Mr. Alan Cumming & Mr. Grant Shaffer

Ms. Danielle Deadwyler

Ms. Julia Garner

Mr. Donald Glover & Ms. Michelle Pagano

Mr. Jon Hamm

Mr. Tom Hollander

Mr. Michael Keaton & Ms. Marni Turner

Mr. Michael Patrick King & Mr. Craig Fisse

Queen Latifah

Ms. Judith Light & Mr. Robert Desiderio

Ms. Sienna Miller & Ms. Tori Cook

Ms. Sarah Paulson & Ms. Holland Taylor

Ms. Gabrielle Union & Mr. Dwayne Wade

Ms. Sofia Vergara & Mr. Joe Manganiello

Ms. Naomi Watts

Mr. Casey Affleck

Mr. Riz Ahmed

Mr. Aziz Ansari

Ms. Patricia Arquette

Ms. Alexandra Balahoutis

Mr. Antonio Banderas & Ms. Nicole Kimpel

Ms. Angela Bassett & Mr. Courtney Vance

Ms. Halle Berry & Mr. Van Hunt

Ms. Cate Blanchett & Mr. Andrew Upton

Ms. Sofia Boutella

Ms. Quinta Brunson

Ms. Jessie Buckley

Mr. Austin Butler

Mr. Ram Charan

Ms. Hong Chau

Mr. John Cho

Ms. Glenn Close

Ms. Kerry Condon

Ms. Jennifer Connelly

Mr. & Mrs. James Corden

Ms. Marion Cotillard

Mr. Craig Coyne

Ms. Bryce Dallas Howard

Mr. Paul Dano

Mr. Larry David

Ms. Ana De Armas

Ms. Ariana DeBose

Ms. Olivia DeJonge

Ms. Laura Dern

Ms. Minnie Driver & Mr. Addison O’Dea

Mr. & Mrs. Idris Elba

Mr. Brendan Fraser

Ms. Ziwe Fumudoh

Mr. Andrew Garfield

Mr. Troy Garity & Ms. Simone Bent

Ms. Antonia Gentry

Mr. Hugh Grant & Mrs. Anna Grant

Ms. Tiffany Haddish

Mr. Kevin Hart & Ms. Eniko Parrish

Ms. Salma Hayek-Pinault

Mr. Judd Hirsch

Ms. Stephanie Hsu

Ms. Kate Hudson

Mr. Ke Huy Quan

Ms. Lily James

Mr. Michael B. Jordan

Ms. Mindy Kaling

Ms. Riley Keough & Mr. Ben Smith-Petersen

Mr. Jimmy Kimmel & Ms. Molly McNearney

Mr. Sam Levinson & Ms. Ashley Lent Levinson

Ms. Eva Longoria & Mr. José Bastón

Ms. Billie Lourd & Mr. Austen Rydell

Ms. Andie MacDowell

Mr. Jonathan Majors

Ms. Sheila McCarthy

Mr. & Mrs. Will McCormack

Ms. Mary McCormack & Mr. Michael Morris

Mr. Paul Mescal

Mr. Bill Nighy

Ms. Sandra Oh

Ms. Elizabeth Olsen

Mr. Regé-Jean Page & Ms. Emily Brown

Mr. Pedro Pascal

Ms. Florence Pugh

Mr. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Ms. Emily Ratajkowski

Ms. Andrea Riseborough & Mr. Karim Saleh

Mr. Seth Rogen & Ms. Lauren Miller

Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross

Ms. Zoe Saldana

Ms. Brooke Shields

Ms. Jenny Slate & Mr. Ben Shattuck

Ms. Sharon Stone

Mr. Channing Tatum

Ms. Tessa Thompson

Ms. Sophie Turner & Mr. Joe Jonas

Mr. Brian Tyree Henry

Ms. Kerry Washington & Mr. Nnamdi Asomugha

Ms. Sigourney Weaver & Mr. Jim Simpson

Ms. Michelle Williams

Ms. Michelle Yeoh

Mr. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Ms. Nazanin Boniadi

Ms. J. Smith Cameron

Ms. Emma Chamberlain

Ms. Alexandra Daddario

Ms. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Mr. Brett Goldstein

Ms. Danai Gurira

Ms. Vanessa Hudgens

Ms. Daisy Edgar Jones

Ms. Melanie Lynskey

Mr. James Marsden

Ms. Elizabeth McGovern & Mr. Simon Curtis

Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ms. Michelle Rodriguez

Ms. Hunter Schafer

Ms. Yara Shahidi

Mr. Matt Smith

Mr. David Spade

Ms. Wanda Sykes

Ms. Jodie Turner-Smith

Ms. Rebel Wilson

Ms. Shailene Woodley

Ms. Naomi Ackie

Ms. Shohreh Aghdashloo

Ms. Iris Apatow

Ms. Fan Bingbing

Ms. Kate Bosworth & Mr. Justin Long

Ms. Sofia Carson

Mr. Noah Centineo

Ms. Kaitlyn Dever

Mr. Billy Eichner

Mr. Jay Ellis

Mr. Michael Gandolfini

Ms. Eiza González

Ms. Mia Goth

Ms. Eve Hewson

Mr. Jharrel Jerome

Mr. Gabriel LaBelle

Ms. Sanaa Lathan

Ms. Thuso Mbedu

Ms. Deepika Padukone

Ms. Taylour Paige

Mr. Jeremy Pope

Ms. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Mr. Danny Ramirez

Ms. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Ms. Renate Reinsve

Ms. Emma Roberts

Ms. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Mr. Wyatt Russell & Ms. Meredith Hagner

Ms. Alicia Silverstone

Ms. Jurnee Smollett

Mr. LaKeith Stanfield

Ms. Hailee Steinfeld

Mr. Jon Voight

Ms. Casey Wilson

Ms. Kelsey Asbille

Ms. Monica Barbaro

Mr. Diego Calva

Ms. Dove Cameron

Mr. Sam Claflin

Ms. Lana Condor

Ms. Laverne Cox

Ms. Zooey Deschanel

Mr. Harris Dickinson

Mr. Paul W. Downs & Ms. Lucia Aniello

Ms. Hannah Einbinder

Ms. Dominique Fishback

Ms. Megan Fox

Mr. Harvey Guillen

Mr. Quincy Isaiah

Ms. Jemima Kirke

Mr. Lucien Laviscount

Ms. Iris Law

Ms. Greta Lee

Mr. Zachary Levi

Mr. & Mrs. Timothy Olyphant

Mr. Patrick Schwarzenegger

Ms. Naomi Scott & Mr. Jordan Spence

Mr. Greg Tarzan Davis

Ms. Teyana Taylor

Mr. Oliver Trevena

Ms. Grace Van Patten

Mr. Jackson White

Ms. Allison Williams

Ms. Simone Ashley

Ms. Kate Beckinsale

Ms. Zoey Deutch

Mr. Adam DiMarco

Ms. Hilary Duff

Mr. Alden Ehrenreich

Mr. Dave Franco & Ms. Alison Brie

Mr. Fabien Frankel

Mr. Tyrese Gibson

Ms. Karen Gillan

Ms. Beatrice Grannò

Mr. Tenoch Huerta

Ms. Sabrina Impacciatore

Ms. Poorna Jagannathan

Ms. Camila Mendes

Ms. Patina Miller

Ms. Kathryn Newton

Ms. Haley Lu Richardson

Mr. Manu Rios

Mr. Evan Ross

Ms. Simona Tabasca

Ms. Dominique Thorne

Ms. Phoebe Tonkin

Ms. DeWanda Wise

Ms. Madelyn Cline

Mr. Hunter Doohan

Ms. Laura Harrier

Ms. Vicky Krieps

Ms. Shay Mitchell

Mr. Evan Mock

Mr. Ashton Sanders

Ms. Emilia Jones

Advertising:

Ms. Catherine Halaby

Ms. Marisa Hammonds

Mr. Enrique Lores & Ms. Rocio Esteve

Arts:

Ms. Janet Yang

Ms. Jacqueline Stewart

Mr. Stephen Galloway

Mr. Michael Smith & Ambassador James Costos

Ms. Melita Toscan Du Plantier

Ms. Thelma Golden

Mr. Michael Govan & Ms. Katherine Ross

Ms. Johanna Burton

Mr. Coy Middlebrook

Auction

Mr. Stephen Arbib

Ms. Lydia Grace Bielen

Business

Mr. Vivi Nevo & Ms. Caro Daur

Mr. Jamie Patricof & Ms. Kelly Sawyer

Mr. Evan Spiegel & Ms. Miranda Kerr

Ms. Anne Wojcicki

Ms. Anjula Acharia

Mr. Charles Annenberg Weingarten

Mr. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sanchez

Mr. Aryeh Bourkoff

Mr. Alexander Gilkes & Ms. Maria Sharapova

Mr. Peter & Mrs. Sandra Lowy

Mr. & Mrs. Yuri Milner

Mr. & Mrs. Brian Roberts

Mr. Brian Chesky

Mr. & Mrs. Robert Kraft

Mr. Steve Huffman & Ms. Elvie Stephanopoulos

Mr. Michael Meldman

Mr. Leonid Solovyev

Director:

Mr. J J Abrams & Ms. Katie McGrath

Mr. Judd Apatow & Ms. Leslie Mann

Mr. Neil Burger & Ms. Diana Kellogg

Ms. Ava Duvernay

Mr. Phil Lord & Ms. Irene Neuwirth

Mr. Ryan Murphy

Mr. Denis Villeneuve & Ms. Tanya Lapointe

Ms. Olivia Wilde

Mr. Edward Berger

Ms. Janicza Bravo

Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Bruckheimer

Mr. Damien Chazelle & Ms. Olivia Hamilton

Mr. Alfonso Cuarón

Ms. Siân Heder

Mr. Rian Johnson & Ms. Karina Longworth

Mr. Joseph Kosinski

Mr. Daniel Kwan

Mr. Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & Ms. Judith Lansade

Mr. & Mrs. Ruben Östlund

Ms. Euzhan Palcy

Ms. Gina Prince-Bythewood & Mr. Reggie Rock Bythewood

Mr. Daniel Scheinert

Mr. Steven Spielberg & Ms. Kate Capshaw

Mr. Taika Waititi & Ms. Rita Ora

Mr. John Waters

Mr. Glenn Weiss

Mr. Lukas Dhont

Ms. Charlotte Wells

Fashion:

Mr. & Mrs. Eric Eisner

Mr. Tom Ford

Mr. Fernando Garcia

Mr. Duro Olowu

Ms. Roberta Armani

Ms. Carolina Cucinelli & Mr. Alessio Piastrelli

Mr. Maximillian Davis

Mr. Nicolas Ghesquiere

Ms. Kate Mulleavy

Ms. Laura Mulleavy

Ms. Donatella Versace

Ms. Vera Wang

Ms. Jennifer Fisher

Ms. Ana Khouri

Mr. Jason Rembert

Ms. Priya Shukla & Mr. Ralph Totoonchie

Mr. Benjamin Cercio

Ms. Aurora James

Mr. Brandon Maxwell

Ms. Rebekah McCabe

Mr. Jeremy Scott

Ms. Charlotte Tilbury

Mr. Rhuigi Villasenor

Film – Creative

Mr. David Benioff & Ms. Amanda Peet

Ms. Shonda Rhimes & Mr. Gordon James

Mr. Kenya Barris

Ms. Ruth E. Carter

Mr. Roger A. Deakins C.B.E. & Ms. James Ellis Deakins

Mr. Darius Khondji

Ms. Shirley Kurata

Ms. Florencia Martin

Mr. Bill Lawrence

Mr. Peter Craig

Hospitality

Ms. Laura Cunningham

Legal

Mr. Lawrence Shire

Mr. & Mrs. Allen J. Grubman

Literary

Mr. Jeremy O. Harris

Sir Kazuo Ishiguro O.B.E.

Media

Mr. Ronan Farrow

Ms. Savannah Guthrie & Mr. Michael Feldman

Mr. Kevin Merida & Ms. Donna Britt

Mr. Ayman Mohyeldin & Ms. Kenza Fourati

Mr. & Mrs. James Murdoch

Mr. Trevor Noah

Ms. Kelly Dalton

Model

Ms. Hailey Baldwin Bieber & Mr. Justin Bieber

Ms. Naomi Campbell

Ms. Cara Delevingne

Ms. Kaia Gerber

Ms. Gigi Hadid

Ms. Kendall Jenner

Ms. Kylie Jenner

Ms. Suki Waterhouse

Ms. Poppy Jamie

Ms. Heidi Klum & Mr. Tom Kaulitz

Ms. Alessandra Ambrosio

Ms. Vittoria Ceretti

Ms. Helena Christensen

Ms. Imaan Hammam

Ms. Eva Herzigova

Ms. Karolina Kurkova

Ms. Precious Lee

Ms. Cami Morrone

Ms. Camille Rowe & Mr. Theo Niarchos

Ms. Joan Smalls

Ms. Amber Valletta

Wen Liu

Ms. Paris Jackson

Ms. Carolina Mendes & Mr. Daniel Urzedo

Indya Moore

Ms. Anok Yai

Ms. Ashley Graham

Ms. Winnie Harlow

Ms. Lori Harvey

Ms. Stella Maxwell

Mr. Jon Kortajareña

Music

Mr. John Legend & Ms. Chrissy Teigen

Ms. Christina Aguilera & Mr. Matthew Rutler

Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Azoff

Ms. Chloe Bailey

Ms. Halle Bailey

Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Buffett

Mr. Carter Burwell

Mr. David Byrne

Cardi B

Ms. Billie Eilish

Sir Lucian Grainge & Lady Caroline Grainge

Ms. Alana Haim

Ms. Danielle Haim

Ms. Este Haim

Mr. Justin Hurwitz

Ms. Janelle Monae

Mr. Finneas O’Connell

Questlove

Mr. Usher Raymond

Ms. Olivia Rodrigo

Tems

Ms. Diane Warren

Anderson .Paak

Mr. Shawn Mendes

Offset

Megan Thee Stallion

Beck

Giveon

Mr. Adam Levine & Ms. Behati Prinsloo

Mr. Ricky Martin & Mr. Jwan Yosef

Babyface

Ms. Sabrina Carpenter

Ms. Ellie Goulding

Halsey

Ms. Maggie Rogers

Saweetie

Charli XCX

Diplo

Miguel

Mr. Troye Sivan

Politics

Mayor Karen Bass

Dr. Anita Hill

The Hon. Nancy Pelosi & Mr. Paul Pelosi, Sr.

The Hon. Alex Padilla & Mrs. Angela Padilla

Ambassador Charles H. Rivkin

Councilmember Lester Friedman & Mrs. Simone Friedman

Vice Mayor Dr. Julian A. Gold & Mrs. Michele Gold

Councilmember John A. Mirisch & Guest

Councilmember Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD & Mr. Daniel Nazarian

Producer:

Mr. Franklin Leonard & Ms. Emma Holly Jones

Ms. Mary Parent & Mr. Alex Garcia

Mr. Greg Berlanti

Mr. & Mrs. Jason Blum

Mr. Matthew Budman

Mr. Mitch Glazer & Ms. Kelly Lynch

Mr. & Mrs. Brian Grazer

Eve Kornblum

Mr. & Mrs. Jon Landau

Mr. Teddy Leifer

Ms. Kristie Macosko Krieger

Mr. Aman Mann

Mr. Christopher McQuarrie

Mr. & Mrs. Mike Medavoy

Mr. Will Packer

Mr. Paul Rogers

Mr. Shaunak Sen

Ms. Jennifer Todd & Mr. Chris Messina

Mr. Dan Weiss

Mr. Timothy White & Ms. Lacey Young

Ms. Malala Yousafzai & Mr. Asser Malik

Ms. Desiree Gruber & Mr. Kyle MacLachlan

Mr. Gary Spinelli & Ms. Alexandra Nourafchan

Mr. & Mrs. Ben Winston

Mr. Scott Z. Burns

Mr. Joseph Patel

Representative – Agent

Ms. Tracy Brennan

Ms. Maha Dakhil & Mr. Matt Jackson

Mr. Andrew Dunlap

Mr. & Mrs. Ari Emanuel

Mr. James Farrell

Mr. & Mrs. David Gersh

Mr. Kevin Huvane

Mr. Yale Jesser

Ms. Aleen Keshishian

Mr. Bryan Lourd & Mr. Bruce Bozzi

Mr. Richard Lovett

Mr. Doug Lucterhand

Ms. Elyse Scherz

Ms. Leslie Siebert & Mr. Steven Siebert

Mr. Richard Weitz

Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Whitesell

Mr. Jeremy Zimmer

Mr. Chris Andrews

Mr. Jeff Gorin

Mr. Chris Hart

Mr. Robert Newman

Ms. Thao Nguyen

Mr. Elan Ruspoli

Ms. Marie Sheehy

Mr. Darnell Strom

Ms. Erica Lancaster

Mr. Brandon Liebman

Ms. Stacy O’Neil

Ms. Cheryl Paglierani

Mr. Max Maulitz

Mr. Graham Taylor

Representative – Manager

Ms. Sarah Francus

Representative – Publicist

Ms. Alex Baker

Mr. Derek Nunemacher

Ms. Christine Tripicchio

Mr. Ken Sunshine

Ms. Evelyn Karamanos

Ms. Keleigh Thomas Morgan

Ms. Cara Tripicchio

Social

Mr. Derek Blasberg

Ms. Natalia Bryant

Ms. Vanessa Bryant

Ms. Vanessa Getty

Ms. Marjorie Gubelmann

Ms. Karis Jagger & Mr. Jonathan Watson

Ms. Eve Jobs

Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson

Mr. Peter Morton

Ms. Kathy Hilton

Ms. Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Ms. Natalie Massenet & Mr. Erik Torstensson

Mr. Alec Ellin

Sports

Mr. John McEnroe & Ms. Patty Smyth

Mr. Travis Kelce

Mr. Rich Paul

Mr. Russell Wilson & Ciara

Ms. Jessica Springsteen

Mr. & Mrs. Russell Westbrook

Mr. Draymond Green

Mr. & Mrs. Garrett McNamara

Mr. Odell Beckham, Jr.

Mr. Miles Chamley Watson

Studio

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Plepler

Ms. Pamela Abdy (Pamela Whittaker)

Ms. Bela Bajaria

Mr. Michael Burns & Ms. Annabelle Dunne

Mr. Jon Feltheimer

Mr. David Greenbaum

Mr. Matthew Greenfield

Mr. Jeff Hirsch

Ms. Donna Langley

Ms. Stacey Sher & Mr. Kerry Brown

Ms. Krista Smith & Mr. Jon Hafter

Mr. Scott Stuber & Ms. Molly Sims

Mr. Steve Tisch

Mr. Zack van Amburg

Mr. & Mrs. David Zaslav

Mr. Daniel Katz

Ms. Jennifer Nicholson Salke

Mr. Jeff Shell

Mr. Michael Barker

Mr. Tom Bernard

Ms. Daria Cercek

Mr. Michael Ireland

