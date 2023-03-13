Preds Weekly Update for March 13, 2023: Recapping The Road Trip

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

March 6 th , 3-4 shootout loss at the Vancouver Canucks

March 9 th , 1-4 loss at the Arizona Coyotes

March 11 th , 2-1 win at the LA Kings

March 12 th , 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks

The new-look, young Preds team got a pat on the back with a “Welcome to The NHL” from their schedule over the past 12 days. Bridgestone Arena was hosting the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament this past week, resulting in a six-game road trip for the Preds that was longer than the Tennessee Titans traveled all season long and included four time zones. The Predators met this challenge head-on at a crucial point in the season and secured 9 of 12 possible points with and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Nashville showed great fight in this game scoring two goals in the third period to force overtime. Unfortunately for the Preds that would be the last goals scored for them that night. despite that, this game would need 1-on-1s to decide the outcome and Nashville just couldn’t solve Silovs in the shootoutThis game was the worst performance of the trip and an all around poor performance in general. A goal with 2:00 remaining in the game and Arizona already up 3-0 saved Nashville the embarrassment of a shutout, but the Preds were down just 1-0 with 8:00 to play. A late meltdown was the catalyst for the final score.This was a low scoring but hard fought matchup against a hot Kings team with a lot of exciting moments. Lankinen came up big for Nashville in the first game of the back-to-back to finish up the trip. Nashville made up for its shootout performance in Vancouver with a shootout shutout for Lankinen and a goal for Duchene snapping a five-game winning streak for Viktor Arvidsson and the Kings.Novak scored two goals and Roman Josi tallied his 600NHL point in this high scoring matchup with the Ducks. It was the third overtime game of the road trip and Nashville’s second in 48 hours, but they were able to find a way.

This Week

March 14 th , at 7:00 vs Detroit Redwings (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 16 th , at 7:00 vs Chicago Blackhawks (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 18 th , at 1:00 vs Winnipeg Jets (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

March 19 th , at 6:00 at New York Rangers (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

That’s what getting into the NHL Playoffs is all about, finding a way, and with a homestand coming up this week, Nashville will have a great opportunity to gain ground being just six points out of a playoff spot.

The Predators are now 33-24-7 with 73 points. That is 5 th in the Central Division, 9 th in the Western Conference, and 17 th in the NHL.

