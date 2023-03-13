The 2023 March Madness Bracket has Been Released

The official NCAA Tournament Bracket was released Sunday night and March Madness will begin tomorrow, March 14th.

The first game of the tournament will be between two 16 seeds to determine who will play the number 1 overall seed Alabama (30-5). Southeast Missouri State (19-16) plays Texas A&M Corpus Christi (23-10) on TruTv at 5:40 PM. This game will be followed by Pittsburgh (22-11) versus Mississippi State (21-12) on TruTv at 8:10 PM.

There will be dozens of games played for the coming weeks on TNT, CBS, and TruTv spanning from 11 AM to 9 PM tip-offs.

