SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Solvang and Orcutt set to close this weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Two SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Santa Barbara County are set to permanently close Friday and Saturday.

The locations in Solvang and Orcutt will close Mar. 17 and Mar. 18. While open community members can find in-person assistance on long-term storm recovery and financial aid assistance programs.

The closures are as follows:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Solvang Superior Court (DLOC) – 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA, 93463,

1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA, 93463, Hours of Operations: Tuesday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday: 9am – 2pm

Tuesday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday: 9am – 2pm Permanently Closes at 2 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) – 500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA, 93455

500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA, 93455 Hours of Operations: Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm Permanently Closes at 5 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West ensured continue service until closure.

"Until the Orcutt and Solvang centers close, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans."

Find more information and online assistance here.

