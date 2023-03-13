Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand just restocked its sold-out bras

Skims isn’t skimping on options with its latest drop.

The Kim Kardashian-helmed brand restocked its lineup of bras on Monday — and if history is any indication, they’ll soon be flying off the shelves.

Today marks the first restock since the label launched its collection of eight bras back in September.

The reality star-turned-shapewear mogul dubbed them “the most comfortable bras you will ever wear” on Instagram at the time, telling followers they were the result of “three years of development.”

In true Skims fashion, the buzzy bras were also modeled by the likes of Brooke Shields, Casie and Chelsea Handler in a star-studded campaign last fall.

Kim Kardashian just restocked Skims’ smash-hit bras. kimkardashian/Instagram

Cassie stars in the Skims bra campaign. SKIMS

Page Six Style was equally impressed with the fresh offerings, as we tried a selection of pieces from the three ranges: the Naked Collection, which promises a second-skin fit, the Weightless Collection, designed for lightweight lift, and the No-Show Collection, which features silky mesh styles designed to stay hidden under clothing.

Skims

Naked Scoop Longline Bra ($48)

Not sure where to start? Go for buttery-soft basics like the Naked Scoop ($44) and Plunge Bras ($48) — or if you’re looking to cover a bit more skin, the Naked Scoop Longline ($48) and Plunge Longline Bras ($48).

If it’s a breathable bra you’re after, there’s also the “ultra airy” Weightless Scoop Bra ($58) and Weightless Demi Bra ($58).

And for standout styles that won’t stand out under your outfits, shop the No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra ($58) and the No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra ($58), which both Brooke Shields and Cassie modeled in the campaign.

skims/Instagram

No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra ($58)

buy now For more Page Six Style you love …

It’s been a big month at Skims, as the restock comes on the heels of the brand’s spring break-themed campaign and swimwear collection .

And if its bras of the sporty variety you’re after, the label also made its first foray into activewear just last week with the release of its Skims Performance line .

Whichever drop you chose to shop, just be sure to make your selections fast before styles sell out.