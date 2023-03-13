Chrissy Teigen Mixes Sheer & Feathers at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 in 5-Inch Heels With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is having a feather moment. After donning an angelic all-white feathered look at the launch event for her husband John Legend’s skincare brand, Loved01 last Tuesday, the model and author chose a feathered number once again for her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts last night in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish Owns the Red Carpet in Dramatic Gothic Dress & Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

The “Cravings” founder wore a Zuhair Murad dress from the Lebanese designer’s spring 2023 Couture collection which was inspired by the “jet-set lifestyle on the French Riviera” and featured a feather and sequins extravaganza.

Teigen accessorized the ensemble with a pair of vintage-looking gold clip earrings and a green clutch decorated with emerald crystals. The model kept her fiery orange hair styled with soft curls swept to one side.

Natalia Bryant Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 in Dramatic Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Metallic Sandals

When it came to footwear, the model slipped into a pair of strappy platform sandals by Le Silla in a lime green hue that perfectly matched the tropical green and yellow of her outfit. The Lola sandal by Le Silla features an adjustable ankle strap and a three-strapped satin upper. The style stands high on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel and a 1.5-inch platform that adds stability to the shoe.

Meanwhile, Legend opted for a black Gucci tuxedo with a fitted velvet jacket with satin labels, jetted pockets and one button on the front. He completed his outfit with a pair of glossy patent leather shoes, also by Gucci.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh , Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

PHOTOS: Vanity Fair Oscar Party: All the Red Carpet Looks & Photos

Singer Tems Goes Viral at Oscars 2023 With View-Blocking Big White Dress