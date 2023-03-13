Hunter Schafer Wears Feather As a Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Satin Skirt & Platform Sandals

Hunter Schafer brought risqué style — with an aerial twist — to the red carpet at Vanity Fair ‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Schafer arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a white outfit styled by Law Roach.

The “Euphoria” actress’ ensemble hailed from Ann Demeulemeester’s fall 2023 collection — the first under new creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin — and prominently featured a thin strapless bandeau top accented with only a large white feather ornament. A matching satin floor-length skirt was paired with the daring piece for a formal ’90s spin.

Schafer’s only accessories came from thin layered metal rings, providing her futuristic ensemble with a modern edge.

When it came to shoes, Schafer’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, briefly peeking beneath its hem was a set of pale cream platform shoes with rounded uppers and squared platform soles. The style likely included 4 to 5-inch block or stiletto heels, given Schafer’s penchant for both shoe silhouettes, for a sleek height boost on the red carpet.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh , Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

