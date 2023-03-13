Open in App
Beverly Hills, CA
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Wears Feather As a Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Satin Skirt & Platform Sandals

By Aaron Royce,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265CeH_0lHIqfwW00

Hunter Schafer brought risqué style — with an aerial twist — to the red carpet at Vanity Fair ‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Commands Attention in Daring Cage Dress & Strappy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Schafer arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a white outfit styled by Law Roach.

The “Euphoria” actress’ ensemble hailed from Ann Demeulemeester’s fall 2023 collection — the first under new creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin — and prominently featured a thin strapless bandeau top accented with only a large white feather ornament. A matching satin floor-length skirt was paired with the daring piece for a formal ’90s spin.

Billie Eilish Owns the Red Carpet in Dramatic Gothic Dress & Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Schafer’s only accessories came from thin layered metal rings, providing her futuristic ensemble with a modern edge.

When it came to shoes, Schafer’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, briefly peeking beneath its hem was a set of pale cream platform shoes with rounded uppers and squared platform soles. The style likely included 4 to 5-inch block or stiletto heels, given Schafer’s penchant for both shoe silhouettes, for a sleek height boost on the red carpet.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh , Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.

Singer Tems Goes Viral at Oscars 2023 With View-Blocking Big White Dress

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beverly Hills, CA newsLocal Beverly Hills, CA
Austin Butler Poses in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Heeled Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Kaia Gerber
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA4 days ago
Cardi B Is a Lady in Red With Sheer-Veiled Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Louboutins & Checkered Dress at Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Celebration
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Kerry Washington Gleams in Fendi Bralette Dress & Knotted Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA19 days ago
Rita Ora Pops in Edgy White Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Hidden Heels
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Queen Latifah Pulls Menswear-Inspired Look With ‘Moby Dick’ Puffer & Dress Shoes at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY29 days ago
Niecy Nash Chooses a Plunging Blue Dress & Heels for NAACP Awards 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts
Pasadena, CA19 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Cutout Printed Dress With Metallic Purple Sandals at Humor Mill Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy