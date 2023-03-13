2023 March Madness: Women’s Seattle Regional 3 Tournament Schedule

The slate is set for the first round of the bracket.
The 2022–23 women’s college basketball season is reaching its zenith, with the NCAA tournament set to get underway this week. The bracket has been revealed, and we now know how the Seattle Regional 3 figures to look when the Big Dance tips off.
As always, things will get going with the First Four matchup, which pits Purdue against St. John’s. The winner of that game earns a No. 11 seed and a date with the region’s No. 6 seed, North Carolina.
The region’s No. 1 seed is Virginia Tech , which won the ACC tournament and posted a regular-season record of 27–4. The Hokies will face Chattanooga in their tournament opener.
Coming in just behind them as the No. 2 seed is perennial power UConn , which will face No. 15 Vermont in the first round.
Below is the full first-round schedule for the Seattle Regional 3 of the 2023 women’s NCAA tournament.
First Four
Teams: Purdue (14–20) vs. St. John's (19–15)
Game Date: Thursday, March 16
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN2
First Round
Teams: No. 16 Chattanooga (20 – 12) vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech (27 – 4)
Game Date: Friday, March 17
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Game Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPNU
Teams: No. 8 USC (21–9) vs. No. 9 South Dakota State (28 – 5)
Game Date: Friday, March 17
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
Game Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPNews
Teams: No. 5 Iowa State (22–9) vs. No. 12 Toledo (28–4)
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Game Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
Teams: No. 4 Tennessee (23–11) vs. No. 13 Saint Louis (17–17)
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
Game Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ABC
Teams: No. 6 North Carolina (21–10) vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John's
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 4 p.m. ET
Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN
Teams: No. 3 Ohio State (25–7) vs. No. 14 James Madison (26–7)
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN2
Teams: No. 7 Baylor (19–12) vs. No. 10 Alabama (20–10)
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Game Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.
TV: ESPN2
Teams: No. 2 UConn (29–5) vs. No. 15 Vermont (25–6)
Game Date: Saturday, March 18
Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
Game Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.
TV: ABC
