2023 March Madness: Women’s Seattle Regional 3 Tournament Schedule

The slate is set for the first round of the bracket.

The 2022–23 women’s college basketball season is reaching its zenith, with the NCAA tournament set to get underway this week. The bracket has been revealed, and we now know how the Seattle Regional 3 figures to look when the Big Dance tips off.

As always, things will get going with the First Four matchup, which pits Purdue against St. John’s. The winner of that game earns a No. 11 seed and a date with the region’s No. 6 seed, North Carolina.

The region’s No. 1 seed is Virginia Tech , which won the ACC tournament and posted a regular-season record of 27–4. The Hokies will face Chattanooga in their tournament opener.

Coming in just behind them as the No. 2 seed is perennial power UConn , which will face No. 15 Vermont in the first round.

Below is the full first-round schedule for the Seattle Regional 3 of the 2023 women’s NCAA tournament.

First Four

Teams: Purdue (14–20) vs. St. John's (19–15)

Game Date: Thursday, March 16

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN2

First Round

Teams: No. 16 Chattanooga (20 – 12) vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech (27 – 4)

Game Date: Friday, March 17

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Game Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ESPNU

Teams: No. 8 USC (21–9) vs. No. 9 South Dakota State (28 – 5)

Game Date: Friday, March 17

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ESPNews

Teams: No. 5 Iowa State (22–9) vs. No. 12 Toledo (28–4)

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Game Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Teams: No. 4 Tennessee (23–11) vs. No. 13 Saint Louis (17–17)

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game Location: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ABC

Teams: No. 6 North Carolina (21–10) vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John's

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Teams: No. 3 Ohio State (25–7) vs. No. 14 James Madison (26–7)

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN2

Teams: No. 7 Baylor (19–12) vs. No. 10 Alabama (20–10)

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Game Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.

TV: ESPN2

Teams: No. 2 UConn (29–5) vs. No. 15 Vermont (25–6)

Game Date: Saturday, March 18

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.

TV: ABC