Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Commands Attention in Daring Cage Dress & Strappy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

By Aaron Royce,

3 days ago
Lauren Sanchez brought sheer glamour to Vanity Fair ‘s 2023 Oscars party with her boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

Billie Eilish Owns the Red Carpet in Dramatic Gothic Dress & Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

While hitting the red carpet with Bezos at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, Sanchez wore a long black dress. The former “Extra” correspondent’s attire featured a black bodysuit base, overlaid with a sheer black off-the-shoulder bodice with a deep neckline.

The piece flowed into a gauzy floor-length skirt, similarly covered in a black sequined plaid pattern that mimicked interlocking cage bars.

Singer Tems Goes Viral at Oscars 2023 With View-Blocking Big White Dress

Sanchez simply accessorized her dress with a large blue and silver diamond ring, as well as a matching bracelet. Bezos dressed in traditional black-tie codes with a black tuxedo and bow tie, white collared shirt and patent leather lace-up brogues.

When it came to shoes, Sanchez slipped on a pair of open-toed heels to finish her outfit. Her style included smooth black uppers with thin soles and crossed cutout toe straps. The style added a sleek finish to her ensemble while remaining versatile and neutral so its textures and embellishments could take center stage.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh , Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.

Salma Hayek Shines in Sequin Thigh-High Slit Dress & Lacy Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Daughter Valentina Pinault

