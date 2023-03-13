Quandre Diggs continues lobbying Seahawks to re-sign Bobby Wagner

With rare exceptions, most Seahawks fans would be ecstatic to bring back Bobby Wagner one year after he was released. Wagner signed a five-year deal with the Rams but was a surprise cut a couple weeks ago. Since then, Seattle has been one of the teams reported to be in the mix to sign him.

Many of Wagner’s former teammates would also be interested in a return. None of them have been more vocal about the idea than Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs. He has tweeted about Wagner several times since LA released him and the campaign continued this morning, sharing another message for Seattle about 45 minutes after free agency unofficially began.

Wagner admittedly wasn’t at his best during the 2021 season. However, his rebound year with the Rams indicates me may have been playing hurt down the stretch. Wagner appeared to be back in top form in 2022 – earning PFF’s highest grade at the position and almost beating the Seahawks single-handedly.

Wagner is now 32 years old and there are several other free agent linebackers who are worth a look in a vacuum. However, he is easily the best upgrade they can hope for this offseason.

The Cowboys and the Chargers are also reported to be interested.