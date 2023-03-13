Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Public can weigh in on Virginia’s new proposed history standards

By Dean Mirshahi,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy5vG_0lHImSQ500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People can share their thoughts on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s proposed rewrite of the state’s K-12 history learning standards in a series of hearings across Virginia that start this week and online.

The Virginia Board of Education will hold the first of six public hearings on the revised K-12 history and social science learning standards in Williamsburg Monday, with the last coming on March 21 in Farmville.

After multiple delays and despite heavy criticism over the draft, the state Board of Education voted in early February to move forward with the education department’s second rewrite for the public feedback hearings.

The learning standards, reviewed every seven years, will set the bar on what K-12 students should learn during each grade as early as the 2024-2025 school year.

READ MORE: Board of Education moves forward with draft history standards despite harsh feedback

The Virginia Department of Education’s revision process stalled for months and critics have decried its second revision, claiming that Youngkin’s administration politicized the effort and draft with the help of right-wing organizations.

Each public hearing starts at 7 p.m., with the registration of speakers open at 6:30 p.m. Speakers will be limited to three minutes and should bring copies of their remarks for the state board. The Board of Education is expected to give final approval of the standards on April 20.

Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigns

People — even those who don’t live in Virginia — can also share their input online . Here are the public hearing locations:

March 13 : Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

March 14 : George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121

March 15 : Piedmont Virginia Community College, 501 College Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902

March 16 : O. Winston Link & History Museum of Western Virginia, 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24016

March 20 : Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, 1 Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA 24210

March 21 : Robert Russa Moton Museum, 900 Griffin Blvd, Farmville, VA 23901

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
In Virginia, school boards will be the primary deciders on AP African American studies
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Virginia delegate says he’ll resign current seat to run for new one
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Richmond city attorney retires after DWI charge
Richmond, VA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Linwood Holton Elementary principal out amid teacher exodus, claims of racism
Richmond, VA16 hours ago
A Richmond Casino: The Last Chance For Richmond’s Poor Black And Brown Children?
Richmond, VA2 days ago
German electronics company to invest $18 million in expanding two Virginia facilities
Danville, VA1 day ago
Senator questions state's mental health response: 'The family deserves answers'
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
The Battle for Justice in Norfolk: Amina Matheny-Willard Takes on the White Power Structure in the City
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Family members, lawmakers react following death of Ivor Otieno
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Gunshot detection technology use expands in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Falwell sues Liberty over $8.5 million ‘golden parachute’
Lynchburg, VA23 hours ago
Former fed convicted of running penny stock scam on Virginia residents
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Three Virginia teens place among the top 10 in the nation's most prestigious science competition
Fairfax, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy