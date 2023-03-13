Open in App
Bartlesville, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Top Bartlesville developments to watch in 2023

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38siRu_0lHIlkK400

From new construction to revitalization, here are some top developments to keep your eye on in the Bartlesville area in 2023:

Palace Rooms Phase 3

The Palace Rooms' lounge opened in 2022, and its fully renovated upstairs apartments are now ready for rent. David and Adrienne Kallweit, developers for the project, originally budgeted over $1.2 million for the complete renovation of the downtown property. The project's final phase is located next to the lounge. The Kallweits' initially planned to turn the space into a farm-to-table market, restaurant and old-fashioned soda fountain called Lollipops but are currently putting those plans on hold. They hope to finish and renovate the space by the end of 2023.

On The Rock's Creamery Project

After 25 years in the community, On the Rock Ministries plans to open its second campus. The nonprofit spent the last three years turning the 99-year-old Crystal Creamery building into a teen development center. Costing almost $2 million, the Rock overhauled the entire building to include an esports gaming area, concert venue, coffee shop, restaurant and classroom. The Rock plans to open this second campus to the public on April 15.

Sooner Park Water Slides

In 2013, voters approved the Sooner Pool Expansion Project to add water slides to the pool. The $2.8 million project includes three 45-foot slides, a new parking lot, group shelters and other improvements to the pool. The expansion is set to open Memorial Day weekend.

Remi's Arcade Expansion

The newest addition to Bartlesville's nightlife, Remi's Arcade and Bistro, has quickly become a local favorite by hosting vintage arcade and pinball games and a full-service bar. Remi's plans to continue growing to meet the public's needs by expanding its menu and capacity. In 2023, they hope to remodel the second floor and open an outdoor patio area with a grill to accommodate its ever-growing popularity.

Osage Casino

Sitting on over 125 acres of land, the Osage Casino and Hotel is slated to open at the end of this year. Less than two miles west of downtown Bartlesville, the 57,400-square-foot building will host 500 slot machines. It will also include five floors, 101 hotel rooms and suites, and 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, spa, patio and multiple food and beverage areas.

Pawhuska's Mercantile

After six years in operation, The Mercantile restaurant, bakery and store is undergoing a remodel. The bakery and store renovations are finished but the restaurant should be up and running sometime in April. The new restaurant should include new booths and tables, updated decor and private dining areas.

First Christian Church

First Christian Church closed its doors last year after 125 years of serving the community. The City of Bartlesville initially sought to convert the building into a conference center. But a feasibility study revealed that option would be costly and impractical. Last November, the city asked for proposals for alternative uses of the First Christian Church. Due Feb. 28, city staff plans to present them to the City Council at a future meeting for further action and discussion. The city could contribute up to $2 million to the facility's renovation, pending passage of the next general obligation bond and the tenant meeting specific requirements.

Price Tower

The Price Tower Art Center has maintained ownership of the Frank Lloyd Wright icon since 2000. In March, the PTAC announced a new team would be taking over ownership and operation of the building. Copper Tree Group plans to spend up to $10 million to update and repair the infrastructure alone over the next two years. The group plans to continue the same mission but move forward with a new vision.

