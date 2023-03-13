Village of Colonie declares snow emergency

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Colonie has declared a snow emergency due to the impending winter storm. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed , this will be the biggest storm of the season yet.

The snow emergency is in effect from 9 p.m. on Monday until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. During this time, there will be no parking on village streets.

The entire NEWS10 area is under a Winter Storm Warning between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.