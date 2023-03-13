Open in App
Gilmer County, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVSP: Woman tested positive for meth after Gilmer County crash that injured several children

By C. Allan,

3 days ago

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested after she tested positive for drugs following a vehicle wreck where several children suffered head trauma, including a fractured skull and concussion.

On Feb. 28, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Ellis Run Road near Alice where one victim was unresponsive, according to a criminal complaint.

Traci Wolfe

When troopers arrived on the scene, they say they learned that one juvenile was in the ambulance “with severe head trauma” and was going to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via an air medical service.

The complaint said a second child “was crying,” and while troopers were on scene, the child’s “head began to swell, and it became clear the child had suffered some sort of head trauma,” so she was transported to Minnie Hamilton “for further evaluation.” The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital in the incident.

During an investigation into the crash, troopers say they discovered that Traci Wolfe, 31, of Sand Fork, “failed to place the children in car safety seats in an older model pickup truck,” and she stated she did so “because she was running late.”

Also in the investigation, troopers determined that one juvenile “was thrown in the vehicle during the crash and smashed into the front windshield causing the windshield to break” and severe injuries to the child, and that only one juvenile was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to the complaint.

After troopers’ investigation determined Wolfe was “at fault in the crash due to failure to use due care in the operation of her vehicle,” Wolfe was transported to Minnie Hamilton where she “tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Wolfe has been charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, two counts of driving under the influence with serious injury, an additional count of child neglect resulting in injury, as well as two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence with injury and three counts of misdemeanor “no child safety seats.”

Wolfe is being held in Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

