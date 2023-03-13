Damon Stoudamire reportedly set to leave the Celtics for Georgia Tech

Having arrived in Boston as part of the Celtics’ staff in 2021, Stoudamire has become a central member of the team’s coaching ranks. In the 2022-2023 season, with Joe Mazzulla beginning the year as an interim coach, Stoudamire helped him find his footing.
Georgia Tech has not made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons since 2004-2005. Stoudamire’s main challenge will be to help the college program attain some level of consistency.
A former seventh overall NBA draft pick, Stoudamire also already has experience coaching at the college level. Prior to coming to Boston, he led the University of the Pacific men’s basketball program from 2016-2021.
