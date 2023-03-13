Open in App
Boston, MA
Damon Stoudamire reportedly set to leave the Celtics for Georgia Tech

By Hayden Bird,

3 days ago

Stoudamire joined Boston in 2021.

Damom Stoudamire fills in as head coach during a game in late 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics are set to lose assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, who is reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of Georgia Tech.

Stoudamire is expected to sign a five-year contract with Georgia Tech, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN (other sources, including Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, also confirmed his agreement with the school).

Having arrived in Boston as part of the Celtics’ staff in 2021, Stoudamire has become a central member of the team’s coaching ranks. In the 2022-2023 season, with Joe Mazzulla beginning the year as an interim coach, Stoudamire helped him find his footing.

Georgia Tech has not made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons since 2004-2005. Stoudamire’s main challenge will be to help the college program attain some level of consistency.

A former seventh overall NBA draft pick, Stoudamire also already has experience coaching at the college level. Prior to coming to Boston, he led the University of the Pacific men’s basketball program from 2016-2021.

