The State

Wire-to-wire again: South Carolina women’s basketball extends No. 1 streak to 38 weeks

By Jeremiah Holloway,

3 days ago

South Carolina was ranked as the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season on Monday, extending its program-best streak to 38 weeks at the top.

This is the second-straight year the Gamecocks have been the No. 1 team in the AP poll from start to finish. South Carolina was the unanimous No. 1 team each week except for one, with Indiana getting a first-place vote.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks were announced as the No. 1 overall seed on Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. They went 5-0 against teams that were ranked at the time they faced them.

USC has the second-longest streak at No. 1 in women’s basketball history, only trailing UConn’s 51-week streak and recently eclipsing Louisiana Tech’s 36-week mark. The next-longest streak for an SEC team was Tennessee at 19.

The last time South Carolina wasn’t the AP No. 1 team was the final week of the 2020-21 season, when it finished as the No. 6 team. The Gamecocks have been the AP No. 1 team since Oct. 19, 2021.

USC has been ranked in the AP poll every week since Dec. 10, 2012.

