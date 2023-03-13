Jason Kelce is returning, but Eagles are losing Javon Hargrave, 2 other starters on defense

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni must have sent another keg of beer to the home of center Jason Kelce.

That's because Kelce posted on social media on Monday that he will return to the Eagles for a 13th season. The Eagles can desperately use Kelce, who's 35 years old, coming off his sixth Pro Bowl season. Kelce was also named to the All Pro team for the fifth time in his career.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce said in a Twitter post. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't (expletive) done yet!"

Shortly after Kelce announced his decision, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will reportedly sign a four-year deal worth as much as $84 million with the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the start of an exodus of Eagles' free agents, with more certainly to follow. The Eagles are also losing defensive starters in linebacker T.J. Edwards to the Chicago Bears (3 years, $19.5 million) and safety Marcus Epps (2 years, $12 million) to the Las Vegas Raiders, in addition to backup offensive lineman Andre Dillard, who's signing with Tennessee for a reported 3 years worth as much as $29 million.

The Eagles will most likely lose right guard Isaac Seumalo now that Kelce is returning. Cam Jurgens, drafted in the second round last year, was set to replace either Kelce if he retired, or Seumalo.

Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks last season, the final year of his three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles. The Eagles could also lose fellow defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who's a free agent. Hargrave's loss means that Jordan Davis, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu are the top returning players under contract.

All three are entering their second or third season.

As for Kelce, his return could mean two things, beyond him wanting to keep playing.

The first is that he believes in the Eagles' chances of going back to the Super Bowl. One school of thought was that Kelce would retire after this past season after the Eagles reached the championship game before losing to the Chiefs 38-35.

For the Kelce family, it would have been a great finale considering that Kelce's brother, Travis, is on the Chiefs, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce became national celebrities.

But the Eagles do play against the Chiefs this season. And Kelce certainly wouldn't have come back if he didn't think the Eagles had a chance to challenge for a Super Bowl again this season.

Seumalo's departure became a virtual certainty once the Falcons reportedly re-signed guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year deal worth $105 million. Lindstrom is considered one of the top guards in the NFL, but Seumalo is not far behind.

The Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round last season to replace either Kelce at center or Seumalo at right guard. But the Eagles would have major holes to fill if Kelce retired and Seumalo left in free agency. Now they could make a relatively seamless transition to Jurgens at guard.

The timing certainly helps the Eagles, too, because now it gives them clarity on how to move forward. A few weeks ago, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he was willing to give Kelce as much time as he needs to decide on whether to return or retire.

Kelce has contemplated retirement for the previous four offseasons.

"When is our first game?" Roseman said when asked about Kelce. "I mean, he's a special player, special person. I think that whatever his timeline is, we're willing to work with him."

Kelce ranks fifth in Eagles history in games played with 176. He needs to play in 13 more games to overtake kicker David Akers for the all-time lead. But defensive end Brandon Graham, who announced on Friday that he, too, is re-signing with the Eagles, is two games ahead of Kelce.

At some point, Kelce will sign an extension to return. He made $14 million last season as one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Edwards had 159 tackles last season, the second most in team history. It's expected that Nakobe Dean, drafted in the third round last season, will replace him.

The Eagles' other starting linebacker, Kyzir White, is also a free agent.

