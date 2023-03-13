Open in App
Guns N’ Roses Becomes NASCAR Sponsor

By Steven Symes,

3 days ago
But is this really a good thing?

One of the most shocking things you’ll ever experience in life is shopping in a grocery store and noticing the music playing overhead is a tune that was popular when you were in high school. What was once considered fringe, rebellious, anti-establishment, and everything else rock and roll stood for back in the day has now become corporatized, sanitized, and monetized. NASCAR certainly has moved in that direction and so has Guns N’ Roses as the aging rock band sponsors No. 43.

If you remember when Guns N’ Roses brought down the house with Welcome to the Jungle, your back hurts when you get up each morning. Don’t shoot the messenger because the truth hurts, but this development so many people are celebrating is a reminder that Gen Xers are getting old.

As the title sponsor for the No. 43 Chevy Camaro ZL1, Guns N’ Roses got plenty of exposure during the Daytona 500 this year. Maybe kids were exposed to the band’s logo with dual revolvers and roses and decided to look up the “new” group on Spotify, similar to what happened when Metallic performed during the Grammys a while back. And perhaps this inspired some old fans to pull out their records, cassettes, and CDs to jam out on their home hi-fi system.

We’re wondering if this sponsorship will spur some other old bands to slap their logos on NASCAR cars. Perhaps soon we’ll see the likes of Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins, and yes even Metallica gracing the hoods and sides of stock cars as they speed around different ovals. But not Dream Theater since there would be constant questions about who that even is. In all seriousness, it’s a welcome change to pharmaceutical brands and socio-political causes because rock and roll unites the people forever, or so Bill and Ted taught us.

