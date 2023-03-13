Open in App
Rochester, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Genesee Brewery's Ruby Red Kolsch returns - and it's bigger than ever

By Mike Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

4 days ago

A Rochester favorite is back and bigger than ever - literally.

Genesee Specialty’s iconic Ruby Red Kolsch begins shipping its 12-ounce 12-packs this week, hitting shelves in just a few days. Later this month, Genesee is also introducing Ruby Red Kolsch in new 16-ounce cans.

Consumers love for Genesee’s Ruby Red Kolsch is so palpable that Genesee wanted there to be more Kolsch to love, stated Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director.

“Ruby Red Kolsch season is always one of our favorites," Polisoto stated. "We’re so excited to be able to offer this beer in a larger can, allowing for more opportunities for Ruby Red Kolsch to be enjoyed all season long.”

The 16-ounce tall boys open the door for Ruby Red Kolsch to be enjoyed at large-scale festivals, concerts, and event venues where 16-ounce is the preferred can size.

The Genesee Brew House has Ruby Red Kolsch on tap. The shop also has new merchandise available featuring the quirky boat-loving, pipe-smoking captain pictured on the can.

For those who don't know, Ruby Red Kolsch is a bright-golden ale boasting tart grapefruit flavors. A traditionally trained brewer himself, Genesee Brew House Brewmaster Dean Jones created this summer brew for its German heritage and fun taste profile.

