Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1
2. Indiana 27-3 649 3
3. Iowa 26-6 645 2
4. Virginia Tech 27-4 596 4
5. Stanford 28-5 568 5
6. UConn 29-5 553 7
7. Maryland 25-6 538 6
8. Utah 25-4 515 8
9. LSU 28-2 506 9
10. Villanova 28-6 412 10
10. Notre Dame 25-5 412 11
12. Ohio St. 25-7 401 12
13. Duke 25-6 343 13
14. UCLA 25-9 284 17
15. Texas 25-9 277 15
16. Oklahoma 25-6 248 14
17. Iowa St. 22-9 214 -
18. Michigan 22-9 179 18
19. Gonzaga 28-4 171 16
20. North Carolina 21-10 169 19
21. Colorado 23-8 134 20
22. UNLV 31-2 126 21
23. Washington St 23-10 112 22
24. Tennessee 23-11 96 23
25. Arizona 21-9 71 24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 59, Creighton 31, Louisville 27, Florida Gulf Coast 19, Mississippi 12, South Dakota St. 9, South Florida 7, Toledo 7, Southern Cal 3, Princeton 3, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Drake 1.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY20 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Opinion: An NFL team would unite San Diego and boost its economy, but the city must act proactively
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Suns hold off Magic 116-113, snap 3-game losing streak
Phoenix, AZ10 hours ago
Kings use strong second period to beat Blue Jackets 4-1
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Spring training update: Jake Cronenworth, Trent Grisham homer; Ha-Seong Kim returns hot in Padres' win
San Diego, CA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy