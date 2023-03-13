Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Hawks Game

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Rudy Gobert is available.

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Georgia to face off with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Rudy Gobert is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Monday."

The three-time All-Star is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest in 56 games (while shooting 67.4% from the field).

He is in his first season with the Timberwolves after getting traded (via the Utah Jazz) over the offseason.

Currently, they are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 34-34 record in 68 games.

The Timberwolves are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have struggled, going just 14-18 in the 32 games they have played away from the Target Center in Minnesota.

The franchise is coming off making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is currently in one of the four play-in tournament spots.

As for the Hawks, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-34 record in 68 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a solid 18-14 in the 32 games they have hosted in Atlanta.

In each of the last two seasons, they have made the NBA Playoffs (they made the Conference Finals in 2021).