Jason Kelce announces he will return for 2023 season

Philadelphia Eagles future Hall Of Fame center Jason Kelce has announced he will return for the 2023 NFL season.

Kelce, 35, has played his entire career with the Eagles, beginning in 2011. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro and one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia sports history.

Kelce, along with Brandon Graham and potentially Fletcher Cox (if he is brought back), have a chance to pass David Akers for most games played as an Eagle.

The addition of Kelce to the 2023 roster will obviously impact the Eagles' salary cap number. He will likely make around what he made last season, which was $14 million.

The Eagles selected center Cam Jurgens in the second round of last year's draft to be Kelce's successor. Jurgens will almost certainly slide over and be one of the Eagles' starting guards in 2023, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted .

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begun at 12:00pm E.T. on Monday, while the official start of the new league year is Wednesday at 4:00pm E.T.

