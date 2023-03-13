Open in App
New Market, AL
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

New Market teen dead, five others injured after Jackson County crash

By Taylor Mitchell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFZP8_0lHIeNXM00

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a New Market teen died and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

ALEA said a 16-year-old from New Market was pronounced dead on the scene after a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta she was riding in collided with a 2014 BMW 528I. The agency said the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Highway 40 about six miles north of Scottsboro.

Coroner on scene, body found in wooded area of Columbus

ALEA said the Jetta was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile from Jacksonville Florida who was also injured in the crash. The agency said that the driver of the BMW and three passengers were also injured and transported to the hospital after the crash.

ALEA said nothing further is available as state troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
71-year-old woman killed in north Alabama wreck near Tennessee border
Ardmore, AL3 days ago
BJ’s new Alabama warehouse club one of 5 being built across U.S.
Madison, AL1 day ago
Alabama school system unveils new whiteboard that turns into safe room
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL23 hours ago
Mother charged with capital murder after 8-year-old killed in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL21 hours ago
Morgan Co. neighbors remember 8-year-old killed in Thursday morning stabbing
Hartselle, AL14 hours ago
Shooting investigation underway at gas station near AL-53, Mastin Lake Rd.
Huntsville, AL2 hours ago
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Union Grove, AL22 hours ago
Georgia State Patrol Says Driver Had ‘Open Container’ When Wreck Occurred
Menlo, GA1 day ago
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Athens man indicted for DUI, manslaughter in fatal wreck
Athens, AL2 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL3 days ago
Two 18-wheelers catch fire on I-65 ramp near Falkville
Falkville, AL2 days ago
Rainbow City Man Arrested on Theft Related Charges
Rainbow City, AL23 hours ago
One airlifted to UAB after crash in Athens
Athens, AL3 days ago
Crash kills 29-year-old woman standing in Chattanooga highway Sunday; Driver charged
Chattanooga, TN3 days ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL3 days ago
Overnight house fire in New Market results in no injuries
New Market, AL2 days ago
Fatal wreck near state line in Ardmore
Ardmore, TN4 days ago
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
Decatur, AL5 days ago
One person killed after hitting guardrail, then being ejected from vehicle in Decatur
Decatur, AL4 days ago
Decatur police seize stolen gun, fentanyl after traffic stop
Decatur, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy