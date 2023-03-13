Open in App
Arlington, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Discriminatory graffiti found inside gender neutral bathroom at Arlington High School

By Eli Curwin,

3 days ago

Arlington Police and the town's Human Rights Commission are investigating the act.

Arlington’s Human Rights Commission and local police are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was found inside a gender neutral bathroom at Arlington High School on Wednesday.

The school, which posted several virtual inclusionary workshops the following day and already issues a monthly anti-racist newsletter, removed the graffiti soon after learning about it and released a community statement on Friday condemning the discriminatory act.

“Vandalism, graffiti, and degrading language are harmful to our school and community,” Principal Matthew Janger wrote, according to CBS Boston, echoing a similar statement released in 2017. “As an educational community, we welcome and encourage debate and diversity of view. Bias and discrimination break down the trust that allows us to share diverse views constructively and learn with and from each other.”

The news station also reported that students attempted to remove the graffiti upon finding it, and while school officials stated it appreciates the sentiment, the school advises students to instead immediately report incidents like the graffiti.

“Sometimes incidents go unreported, even when they appear to be widely known,” Janger wrote, according to CBS Boston. “…Rapid reporting helps minimize the harm, narrows down our investigation, and helps identify folks in need of support. If we are not aware of those affected by incidents, we are not able to inform them of steps taken.”

The school reported the graffiti to the Arlington Police and Human Rights Commission. Arlington Police confirmed Monday that an investigation is ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Boston police officer who sent inflammatory tweets from Jan. 6 rally fired, department says
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston Police Department fires 2 officers for conduct issues
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA: Intruder slashed Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brockton Therapeutic Day School student charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another student
Brockton, MA11 hours ago
Lowell postman allegedly attacked by minor with machete
Lowell, MA16 hours ago
A car was stolen in Brookline with a dog inside. Now, Millie is home safe thanks to some MIT students.
Brookline, MA19 hours ago
Police warn of suspicious man in Shrewsbury approaching students at bus stop claiming to be rideshare driver
Shrewsbury, MA2 hours ago
Boston fires police sergeant, officer who pushed back on Mayor Wu’s vaccine requirement
Boston, MA2 days ago
Jennifer Wood Of Boston Arrested In Westminster, Vermont For OUI
Westminster, VT23 hours ago
Boston police dept. fires cops who fought vaccine mandates, citing misconduct
Boston, MA3 days ago
82-year-old woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Westwood
Westwood, MA3 hours ago
14-year-old shot to death in Brockton
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Boston colleges warn students against ‘BORGs’ as St. Patrick’s Day approaches
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Man accused in 1971 Bedford, Massachusetts, cold case tried buying fake witnesses, false testimony, DA says
Bedford, MA1 day ago
Arbitration undermines police firings and has to end, Boston mayor says
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police: Florida man stole van, prompting car chase in Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seek 13-year-old girl missing out of Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
Shop Owners Beaten, Woman Hospitalized: Suspect Charged In Boston Attack
Boston, MA3 days ago
Somerville Starbucks workers walk out after alleged anti-union threats
Somerville, MA1 day ago
3 Years and 8 Months Later, Attempted Murderer Julie Tejeda Has Yet to be Tried and Soon will be Released
Boston, MA2 days ago
Groveland man returns close to $12,000 worth of cash and checks he found while walking dog
Groveland, MA20 hours ago
Oops: Mass. district apologizes for holding school after city gets 9 inches of snow
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
Swansea police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Swansea, MA2 days ago
Somerville company rolls out menstrual pads… on a roll
Somerville, MA2 days ago
White Supremacist Gatherings, Incidents Hit All-Time High in New England
Boston, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts high school solidifies state title with help from transgender girl, policy put under microscope
Brookline, MA2 days ago
New England sees nearly 100% increase in white supremacist propaganda
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fall River school bus crash sends one student to the hospital
Fall River, MA3 days ago
State stepping in to temporarily fund Boston Medical Center’s clinical services at Roundhouse
Boston, MA1 day ago
New ceiling debris found on Boston T station floor wasn’t concrete, says MBTA
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy