Driver arrested after allegedly being found in possession of over 200 Xanax, Oxycodone tablets in Louisiana

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

3 days ago

OUACHITA PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — At 5:03 p.m. Saturday, Louisiana State Police were notified of a crash on U.S. 165 near Charmingdale Road.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that a black Chevrolet Tahoe exited the roadway, crashing and overturning the vehicle upside-down. According to the affidavit, troopers made contact with the driver, Christopher J. Barnes, who was not harmed in the crash and allegedly refused medical attention. Authorities placed Barnes under arrest after he allegedly seemed too impaired to operate a vehicle.

Victim of deadly head-on crash in south Alabama identified as missing woman

Authorities went on to locate a backpack in Barnes’ possession that contained hundreds of Xanax tablets and approximately 100 or more Oxycodone tablets. Barnes was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Careless Operation, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

His bond was set at $21,250.

