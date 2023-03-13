Michael Hutchinson aiming to capitalize on opportunity with Columbus Blue Jackets

Michael Hutchinson’s presence with the Blue Jackets could be viewed with a fair amount of skepticism.

They’re last in the NHL starting a five-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose, could benefit in the draft lottery by staying there and their choice to replace Joonas Korpisalo is Hutchinson — a 33-year old goalie who’d been playing third fiddle in the American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Hutchinson, who is now splitting the Blue Jackets’ net with rookie Daniil Tarasov, is 0-1-1 in three appearances (one start) and has a 4.36 goals-against average and .876 save percentage.

A form of “organic” tanking?

Not for Hutchinson, who views it as another opportunity to extend a professional career that includes 10 NHL seasons with five teams.

“During the entire season (in Henderson), I just reminded myself that it’s a long year,” he said. “You just show up to the rink every day with a positive attitude, knowing that if things do happen, you have to be ready for the opportunity. Now, I’m just happy to be here.”

Hutchinson, a pending free agent, played just seven AHL games in Henderson — going 1-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .897 save percentage. He’d only played once since Dec. 16 before the Blue Jackets acquired him in a March 2 trade that sent Jonathan Quick, the former Los Angeles Kings goalie, to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Since arriving, Hutchinson has two relief appearances for Elvis Merzlikins and made his first NHL start in nearly two years Saturday in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. There’s no timetable for Merzlikins’ return from Latvia to be with his seriously ill grandmother, so Hutchinson could get plenty of opportunities to play in the final five weeks.

The Blue Jackets also have four sets of back-to-back games left, including Thursday in Los Angeles and Friday in Anaheim.

“Your hockey career’s over in the blink of an eye,” Hutchinson said. “Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment, which is something I’ve learned to do throughout my career. The contracts and things like that usually find a way of working themselves out if you just enjoy the day-to-day (work) and focus on what you can do in the present."

Boone Jenner reaches 20 goals again for Columbus Blue Jackets

It wasn’t too long ago that Boone Jenner couldn’t have bought a goal with all the money in Columbus.

Despite routinely creating the most scoring chances per season for the Blue Jackets, the hard-working forward just kept missing the net. After scoring a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16, Jenner didn't reach 20 again until last season, which coincided with his being named captain.

Jenner, the team's top center, was on pace to score 30 goals again before a back injury ended his 2021-22 season at 23 goals, 21 assists and 44 points in 59 games. A fractured thumb sidelined him for about three weeks this season, but Jenner still reached the 20-goal mark Saturday against the Blues.

He’s second on the Blue Jackets in goals, trailing only Patrik Laine (21).

“He gets a typical Boone goal (against the Blues),” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “He’s there (in front) and he gets a stick on it. He works on that constantly. If you watch him after practice, that’s what he’s doing. He’s working on those tips … and he gets them in the gritty and dirty areas. It’s great to see.”

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets talk on the Cannon Fodder podcast