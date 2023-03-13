Utah State vs. Missouri odds: NCAA Tournament game point spread, moneyline, over/under

No. 10 Utah State plays No. 7 Missouri on Thursday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game .

What do the odds say about the March Madness game?

Utah State is a 1.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

It is -135 on the moneyline in the game.

Missouri is +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 154.5 points.

Utah State went 26-8 in the regular season. It earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team out of the Mountain West Conference.

Missouri was 24-9. It made March Madness as an at-large selection out of the SEC.

The game is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on TNT.

