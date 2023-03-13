Las Brisas, Steffy Drive to be closed until Friday

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Public Works Department will have a number of temporary road closures this week along two neighborhood roads. Edinburg woman dies in car accident, driver hospitalized
Repairs will be made to Las Brasas Drive and Steffy Drive in Weslaco. The roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents in the area are asked to refrain from parking on the curb and have their trash bins out by 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday. Full road closures scheduled in I-2/I-69C project
The city trash services have been coordinated so that residents are serviced before 8 a.m.
Questions regarding the road closures can be referred to the City's Public Works Department at (956) 973-3146.
