Dangerous street takeover reported in south L.A., police say

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - The Los Angeles Police Department said a dangerous street takeover happened in multiple locations in south L.A. early Monday morning.

Authorities said the street racing take-over started just before 1 a.m. where cars and people took over the roadway at Manchester and Main Alondra, Compton Gage and Normandie Western and lso Century Manchester and San Pedro Avalon and Colden.

Video from the scene showed hundreds of people gathered in the street. One man appeared to be hurt as he laid motionless in the roadway after being hit by an out of control racing vehicle.

When LAPD arrived to the scene, the man was nowhere to be found. Authorities believe he might have been taken to a nearby hospital from another vehicle.

